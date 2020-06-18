All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 746 W Addison.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
746 W Addison
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

746 W Addison

746 West Addison Street · (312) 961-1674
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lakeview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

746 West Addison Street, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1650 · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rehabbed 1 bed with In-unit W/D in Lakeview!! - Property Id: 242600

Awesome rehabbed 1 bed with IN-UNIT W/D in the heart of Lakeview!! Condo quality!! TONS of natural light! Hardwood floors, granite counters and SS appliances. Side-by-side fridge. Gorgeous!! Lots of space!!
Located on Addison in between Halstead and Broadway, this location has it all!! Easy access to the lake, and great public transportation options! The Halstead, Broadway or Addison bus or the express bus to downtown all at your fingertips. Plus, Addison Red line only 2 blocks west! Wrigley Field 2 blocks west!! Whole foods, Jewel and Treasure Island all within 3 blocks!! Bars and restaurants galore within walking distance!!
Pets ok, 40 lb weight limit, no breed restrictions! Pictures of model unit of similar size/quality
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/242600
Property Id 242600

(RLNE5798292)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 746 W Addison have any available units?
746 W Addison has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 746 W Addison have?
Some of 746 W Addison's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 746 W Addison currently offering any rent specials?
746 W Addison isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 746 W Addison pet-friendly?
Yes, 746 W Addison is pet friendly.
Does 746 W Addison offer parking?
No, 746 W Addison does not offer parking.
Does 746 W Addison have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 746 W Addison offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 746 W Addison have a pool?
No, 746 W Addison does not have a pool.
Does 746 W Addison have accessible units?
No, 746 W Addison does not have accessible units.
Does 746 W Addison have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 746 W Addison has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 746 W Addison?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

East Park Tower
5242 S Hyde Park Blvd
Chicago, IL 60615
5326-5336 S. Greenwood Avenue
5326 S Greenwood Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
1108 E 82nd
1108 E 82nd St
Chicago, IL 60619
2519-27 N Lincoln
2519 North Lincoln Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
6715 S Dorchester
6715 S Dorchester Ave
Chicago, IL 60637
5401-5403 S. Woodlawn Avenue
5401 S Woodlawn Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
7800-06 S Morgan
7800 S Morgan St
Chicago, IL 60620
5457-5459 S. Blackstone Avenue
5457 S Blackstone Ave
Chicago, IL 60615

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity