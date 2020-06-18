746 W Addison

Amenities

Rehabbed 1 bed with In-unit W/D in Lakeview!! - Property Id: 242600



Awesome rehabbed 1 bed with IN-UNIT W/D in the heart of Lakeview!! Condo quality!! TONS of natural light! Hardwood floors, granite counters and SS appliances. Side-by-side fridge. Gorgeous!! Lots of space!!

Located on Addison in between Halstead and Broadway, this location has it all!! Easy access to the lake, and great public transportation options! The Halstead, Broadway or Addison bus or the express bus to downtown all at your fingertips. Plus, Addison Red line only 2 blocks west! Wrigley Field 2 blocks west!! Whole foods, Jewel and Treasure Island all within 3 blocks!! Bars and restaurants galore within walking distance!!

Pets ok, 40 lb weight limit, no breed restrictions! Pictures of model unit of similar size/quality

