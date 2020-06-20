All apartments in Chicago
745 N Wabash Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

745 N Wabash Ave

745 North Wabash Avenue · (312) 687-3503
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

745 North Wabash Avenue, Chicago, IL 60611
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $3781 · Avail. now

$3,781

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1405 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
gym
parking
pool
garage
Luxurious Gold Coast apartment. - Property Id: 276592

Very luxurious Gold Coast apartments for rent. Set directly along the train route and only minutes away from the area's best shopping and entertainment,

Apartments feature 42" espresso cabinetry with stainless steel pulls, Whirlpool stainless steel appliance packages, sparkling white quartz countertops throughout, elegant tiling in bathrooms, engineered hardwood flooring in main living spaces, and plush carpeting in bedrooms.

Building amenities include full service concierge on staff 24 hours, access controlled parking garage, landscaped resort-inspired outdoor pool deck featuring stainless steel heated lap pool, cardio and strength training rooms, rooftop sky club with terrace, and more!

Miguel Tineo
Leasig Agent
312-687-3503
miguel@liveherehomes.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/276592
Property Id 276592

(RLNE5775118)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 745 N Wabash Ave have any available units?
745 N Wabash Ave has a unit available for $3,781 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 745 N Wabash Ave have?
Some of 745 N Wabash Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 745 N Wabash Ave currently offering any rent specials?
745 N Wabash Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 745 N Wabash Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 745 N Wabash Ave is pet friendly.
Does 745 N Wabash Ave offer parking?
Yes, 745 N Wabash Ave does offer parking.
Does 745 N Wabash Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 745 N Wabash Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 745 N Wabash Ave have a pool?
Yes, 745 N Wabash Ave has a pool.
Does 745 N Wabash Ave have accessible units?
No, 745 N Wabash Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 745 N Wabash Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 745 N Wabash Ave has units with dishwashers.
