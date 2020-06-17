7434 N ARTESIAN AVE

Amenities
Spacious Two Bedroom in West Ridge!
This charming red brick building with statement doorframe sits surrounded by trees in the Rogers Park neighborhood. Inside, you'll find renovated two-bedroom apartment homes with plenty of character. Original hardwood floors throughout the apartment mesh with warm, peach-colored walls. Updated kitchens include stone countertops, cherry wood cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances. Bathrooms have been renovated to include upgraded fixtures and vanities. Within a two-block radius, residents can find pharmacies, supermarkets, local restaurants, clothing stores, banks, and more. *Photos may be of similar unit*