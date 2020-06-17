All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 7434 N ARTESIAN AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
7434 N ARTESIAN AVE
Last updated April 29 2020 at 10:47 PM

7434 N ARTESIAN AVE

7434 N Artesian Ave · (773) 530-8340
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
West Ridge
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7434 N Artesian Ave, Chicago, IL 60645
West Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Spacious Two Bedroom in West Ridge!
This charming red brick building with statement doorframe sits surrounded by trees in the Rogers Park neighborhood. Inside, you'll find renovated two-bedroom apartment homes with plenty of character. Original hardwood floors throughout the apartment mesh with warm, peach-colored walls. Updated kitchens include stone countertops, cherry wood cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances. Bathrooms have been renovated to include upgraded fixtures and vanities. Within a two-block radius, residents can find pharmacies, supermarkets, local restaurants, clothing stores, banks, and more. *Photos may be of similar unit*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7434 N ARTESIAN AVE have any available units?
7434 N ARTESIAN AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 7434 N ARTESIAN AVE currently offering any rent specials?
7434 N ARTESIAN AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7434 N ARTESIAN AVE pet-friendly?
No, 7434 N ARTESIAN AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 7434 N ARTESIAN AVE offer parking?
No, 7434 N ARTESIAN AVE does not offer parking.
Does 7434 N ARTESIAN AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7434 N ARTESIAN AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7434 N ARTESIAN AVE have a pool?
No, 7434 N ARTESIAN AVE does not have a pool.
Does 7434 N ARTESIAN AVE have accessible units?
No, 7434 N ARTESIAN AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7434 N ARTESIAN AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7434 N ARTESIAN AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7434 N ARTESIAN AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7434 N ARTESIAN AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 7434 N ARTESIAN AVE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

5532 S Kimbark Ave
5532 S Kimbark Ave
Chicago, IL 60637
212 E 69th Place
212 E 69th Pl
Chicago, IL 60637
2000 N Milwaukee Apartments
2000 North Milwaukee Avenue
Chicago, IL 60647
The Paragon
1326 South Michigan Avenue
Chicago, IL 60605
Reside on Stratford
525 W Stratford Pl
Chicago, IL 60657
Sheridan Terrace
6725 N Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60626
5328 W Harrison
5328 West Harrison Street
Chicago, IL 60644
7241-49 S Phillips Ave
7241 S Phillips Ave
Chicago, IL 60649

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity