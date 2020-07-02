742 W Fullerton Ave, Chicago, IL 60614 Lincoln Park
Price and availability
VERIFIED 2 months AGO
Studio
$1,095
Studio · 1 Bath
3 Bedrooms
3bd/1b-1
$2,715
3 Bed · 1 Bath
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 742 West Fullerton.
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
cats allowed
parking
on-site laundry
internet access
Fullerton Avenue is one of those rare, magical streets that transport you back to a different time. Populated with historical homes and mansions, lofty trees and cozy cafes, youll spend lots of languid days taking in the Lincoln Park style.\n\nThe apartments at 742 W. Fullerton are true reflections of that neighborhood charm with hardwood floors, spacious walk-in closets, updated kitchens and individual climate controls. Whether youre a student at the nearby DePaul campus or an avid googler, youll definitely make great use of the complimentary internet amenity.
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water