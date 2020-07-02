All apartments in Chicago
742 West Fullerton.
742 West Fullerton

742 W Fullerton Ave · (773) 345-7853
Location

742 W Fullerton Ave, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 months AGO

Studio

studio-1

$1,095

Studio · 1 Bath

3 Bedrooms

3bd/1b-1

$2,715

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 742 West Fullerton.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
parking
on-site laundry
internet access
Fullerton Avenue is one of those rare, magical streets that transport you back to a different time. Populated with historical homes and mansions, lofty trees and cozy cafes, youll spend lots of languid days taking in the Lincoln Park style.\n\nThe apartments at 742 W. Fullerton are true reflections of that neighborhood charm with hardwood floors, spacious walk-in closets, updated kitchens and individual climate controls. Whether youre a student at the nearby DePaul campus or an avid googler, youll definitely make great use of the complimentary internet amenity.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee, $75 Credit Check fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Cats
fee: $250 per cat
Parking Details: Assigned Street Parking.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 742 West Fullerton have any available units?
742 West Fullerton offers studio floorplans starting at $1,095 and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $2,715. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 742 West Fullerton have?
Some of 742 West Fullerton's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 742 West Fullerton currently offering any rent specials?
742 West Fullerton is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 742 West Fullerton pet-friendly?
Yes, 742 West Fullerton is pet friendly.
Does 742 West Fullerton offer parking?
Yes, 742 West Fullerton offers parking.
Does 742 West Fullerton have units with washers and dryers?
No, 742 West Fullerton does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 742 West Fullerton have a pool?
No, 742 West Fullerton does not have a pool.
Does 742 West Fullerton have accessible units?
No, 742 West Fullerton does not have accessible units.
Does 742 West Fullerton have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 742 West Fullerton has units with dishwashers.

