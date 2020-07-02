742 West Fullerton.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed parking on-site laundry internet access

Fullerton Avenue is one of those rare, magical streets that transport you back to a different time. Populated with historical homes and mansions, lofty trees and cozy cafes, youll spend lots of languid days taking in the Lincoln Park style.



The apartments at 742 W. Fullerton are true reflections of that neighborhood charm with hardwood floors, spacious walk-in closets, updated kitchens and individual climate controls. Whether youre a student at the nearby DePaul campus or an avid googler, youll definitely make great use of the complimentary internet amenity.