742 North Wabash Avenue
742 North Wabash Avenue

742 North Wabash Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1862641
Location

742 North Wabash Avenue, Chicago, IL 60611
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit 1807 · Avail. now

$2,554

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 760 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet cafe
doorman
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
bike storage
garage
internet access
~Elegant Urban Sanctuary~One Bedroom in River North at THE BERNARDIN
This luxurious 1 bedroom apartment features barber style carpeting in the bedroom, granite kitchen, stainless steel appliances, in-unit washer and dryer, dishwasher, and tiled foyers. Some units offer additional den space. The Bernardin offers premium features that are normally found only in condominium units. As a resident, you will enjoy a 24 hour fitness center, bike and storage rooms, access-controlled parking garage, internet cafe, Rooftop Sky Club, landscaped terrace with lap pool, cabanas and outdoor fireplace. One Bedroom Apartment price ranges from $2,160 to $2,315 *Pricing and availability are subject to change./Photos might be of a similar unit.*

Amenities:
Doorman, Elevator, Health Club, Pool, Garage, Laundry, Bicycle Room, Storage, Roof Deck, WiFi, Common Outdoor Space, Balcony, Dishwasher, Washer, Hardwood, Granite Kitchen, Walk-In Closet, Laundry In Unit
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 742 North Wabash Avenue have any available units?
742 North Wabash Avenue has a unit available for $2,554 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 742 North Wabash Avenue have?
Some of 742 North Wabash Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 742 North Wabash Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
742 North Wabash Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 742 North Wabash Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 742 North Wabash Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 742 North Wabash Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 742 North Wabash Avenue does offer parking.
Does 742 North Wabash Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 742 North Wabash Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 742 North Wabash Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 742 North Wabash Avenue has a pool.
Does 742 North Wabash Avenue have accessible units?
No, 742 North Wabash Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 742 North Wabash Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 742 North Wabash Avenue has units with dishwashers.
