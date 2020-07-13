All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 741-53 E 79th.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
741-53 E 79th
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:40 PM

741-53 E 79th

741 E 79th St · (312) 561-4596
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Chatham
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

741 E 79th St, Chicago, IL 60619
Chatham

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 753-3E · Avail. now

$610

Studio · 1 Bath · 300 sqft

Unit 753-2Z · Avail. now

$670

Studio · 1 Bath · 425 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 741-53 E 79th.

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
carpet
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
elevator
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
parking
pet friendly
This 87-unit building in Chatham, Chicago features phone entry intercom, free cooking gas, security cameras, eat-in kitchen, free electricity, hardwood floors, free heat and window A/C. Walking distance to Grand Crossing Park, Old Chicago Pizza, and can be easily accessed via nine minute walk from the ME Metra Electric at the 79th St. (Chatham) stop, CTA 79th St and 4 Cottage Grove bus lines. Section 8 is accepted. Call today to hear about our current specials and to schedule your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $15 per applicant
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $100 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum per apartment
rent: $10 monthly pet rent
restrictions: Aggressive breeds (Pitbulls, rotweiller, german shepherd, chow, dobermen, etc)
Parking Details: Street Parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 741-53 E 79th have any available units?
741-53 E 79th has 2 units available starting at $610 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 741-53 E 79th have?
Some of 741-53 E 79th's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 741-53 E 79th currently offering any rent specials?
741-53 E 79th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 741-53 E 79th pet-friendly?
Yes, 741-53 E 79th is pet friendly.
Does 741-53 E 79th offer parking?
Yes, 741-53 E 79th offers parking.
Does 741-53 E 79th have units with washers and dryers?
No, 741-53 E 79th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 741-53 E 79th have a pool?
No, 741-53 E 79th does not have a pool.
Does 741-53 E 79th have accessible units?
No, 741-53 E 79th does not have accessible units.
Does 741-53 E 79th have units with dishwashers?
No, 741-53 E 79th does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 741-53 E 79th?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

2237 North Bissell St. Apt.
2237 North Bissell Street
Chicago, IL 60614
2756 N. Pine Grove
2756 N Pine Grove Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
Reside on Barry
533 W Barry Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
5532 S.kenwood Ave
5532 South Kenwood Avenue
Chicago, IL 60637
1241 N Milwaukee
1241 North Milwaukee Avenue
Chicago, IL 60622
The Tides at Lakeshore East
360 E South Water St
Chicago, IL 60601
The Cooper
720 S Wells Street
Chicago, IL 60607
The Van Buren
808 West Van Buren Street
Chicago, IL 60607

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity