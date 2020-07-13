741-53 E 79th

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors carpet granite counters oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 elevator cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry parking pet friendly

This 87-unit building in Chatham, Chicago features phone entry intercom, free cooking gas, security cameras, eat-in kitchen, free electricity, hardwood floors, free heat and window A/C. Walking distance to Grand Crossing Park, Old Chicago Pizza, and can be easily accessed via nine minute walk from the ME Metra Electric at the 79th St. (Chatham) stop, CTA 79th St and 4 Cottage Grove bus lines. Section 8 is accepted. Call today to hear about our current specials and to schedule your showing!