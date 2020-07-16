7381 N Damen Ave 1W

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated some paid utils range oven refrigerator

Modern 3Bed in Rogers Park! Heat & Water Included! - Property Id: 268165



Location: 7381 N. Damen

Rent: $1,450

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 1

Pets Allowed: Pets ok!

Lease Term: 12 months



New Appliances

Hardwood Flooring Throughout

Spacious Bedrooms

Large Living Space

Heat & Water Included



PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING,

UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING



Gisev Teli (Will)

Landstar Realty

(773) 968-0161



Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/268165

