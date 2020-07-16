All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 7381 N Damen Ave 1W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
7381 N Damen Ave 1W
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:10 PM

7381 N Damen Ave 1W

7381 North Damen Avenue · (773) 968-0161
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Rogers Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7381 North Damen Avenue, Chicago, IL 60645
Rogers Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1W · Avail. now

$1,450

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Modern 3Bed in Rogers Park! Heat & Water Included! - Property Id: 268165

Location: 7381 N. Damen
Rent: $1,450
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 1
Pets Allowed: Pets ok!
Lease Term: 12 months

New Appliances
Hardwood Flooring Throughout
Spacious Bedrooms
Large Living Space
Heat & Water Included

PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING,
UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING

Gisev Teli (Will)
Landstar Realty
(773) 968-0161

Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider. All properties advertised on this website are subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, the Illinois Human Rights Act, and the Chicago Residential Landlord Tenant Ordinance. We are committed to upholding the purpose and spirit of these policies.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/268165
Property Id 268165

(RLNE5898418)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7381 N Damen Ave 1W have any available units?
7381 N Damen Ave 1W has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 7381 N Damen Ave 1W have?
Some of 7381 N Damen Ave 1W's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7381 N Damen Ave 1W currently offering any rent specials?
7381 N Damen Ave 1W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7381 N Damen Ave 1W pet-friendly?
Yes, 7381 N Damen Ave 1W is pet friendly.
Does 7381 N Damen Ave 1W offer parking?
No, 7381 N Damen Ave 1W does not offer parking.
Does 7381 N Damen Ave 1W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7381 N Damen Ave 1W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7381 N Damen Ave 1W have a pool?
No, 7381 N Damen Ave 1W does not have a pool.
Does 7381 N Damen Ave 1W have accessible units?
No, 7381 N Damen Ave 1W does not have accessible units.
Does 7381 N Damen Ave 1W have units with dishwashers?
No, 7381 N Damen Ave 1W does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 7381 N Damen Ave 1W?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sheridan Lake Apartments
6401 N Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60626
1732 N Halsted
1732 North Halsted Street
Chicago, IL 60614
Reside on Wellington
510 W Wellington Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
25 E Delaware
25 E Delaware Pl
Chicago, IL 60611
6832 S Crandon
6832 S Crandon Ave
Chicago, IL 60649
2540 N Racine
2540 N Racine Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
3912 North Pine Grove Ave. Apt.
3912 North Pine Grove Avenue
Chicago, IL 60613
One East Delaware
1 E Delaware Pl
Chicago, IL 60611

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity