7359 Ashland

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Completely renovated one bedroom, one bath in Rogers Park at Ashland & Jarvis features gorgeous kitchen with cherry cabinets, stainless steel appliances, microwave, dishwasher, in unit laundry; hardwood floors, new tiled bath, large bedroom, back porch, central air, in unit laundry, pets ok, tall ceilings, great closet space and much more! Located steps from the Howard Red Line as well as a close walk to shops, restaurants, bars and the lakefront! Won't Last Long! Call Today!



Terms: One year lease