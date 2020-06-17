All apartments in Chicago
7359 Ashland
Last updated March 31 2020 at 9:11 AM

7359 Ashland

7359 N Ashland Blvd · (773) 938-0036
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7359 N Ashland Blvd, Chicago, IL 60626
Rogers Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,475

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 587 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Completely renovated one bedroom, one bath in Rogers Park at Ashland & Jarvis features gorgeous kitchen with cherry cabinets, stainless steel appliances, microwave, dishwasher, in unit laundry; hardwood floors, new tiled bath, large bedroom, back porch, central air, in unit laundry, pets ok, tall ceilings, great closet space and much more! Located steps from the Howard Red Line as well as a close walk to shops, restaurants, bars and the lakefront! Won't Last Long! Call Today!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7359 Ashland have any available units?
7359 Ashland has a unit available for $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 7359 Ashland have?
Some of 7359 Ashland's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7359 Ashland currently offering any rent specials?
7359 Ashland isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7359 Ashland pet-friendly?
Yes, 7359 Ashland is pet friendly.
Does 7359 Ashland offer parking?
No, 7359 Ashland does not offer parking.
Does 7359 Ashland have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7359 Ashland does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7359 Ashland have a pool?
No, 7359 Ashland does not have a pool.
Does 7359 Ashland have accessible units?
No, 7359 Ashland does not have accessible units.
Does 7359 Ashland have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7359 Ashland has units with dishwashers.
