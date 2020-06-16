All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 12 2020 at 12:11 PM

734 West Sheridan Road

734 W Sheridan Rd · (773) 895-7750
Location

734 W Sheridan Rd, Chicago, IL 60613
Uptown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 505 · Avail. now

$2,768

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1010 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
garage
hot tub
lobby
NEWER CONSTRUCTION STEPS FROM LAKE** Modern apartments offer designer finishes and smart technology features, with stunning lake and city skyline views. **APARTMENT FEATURES** Wood Plank Flooring Throughout, Stainless Steel Whirlpool Appliances, Italian Inspired Two-Tone Soft-Close Cabinetry, Delta Trinsic Kitchen and Bath Fixtures. Undermount Rectangular Sinks, Deep (3cm) Quartz Countertops, 9-foot ceilings, In Unit Washer/Dryer. **BUILDING FEATURES** Beautiful Lobby with unique artwork, large Fitness Center, Roof Deck with Lounge Furniture, Private Dog Run and Dog Spa, Management and Maintenance teams, Package Room, Tide cleaners delivery, Electronic Key System, Intercom for Guests (connects to phone), Parking available for $250. Pictures are representative samples

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 734 West Sheridan Road have any available units?
734 West Sheridan Road has a unit available for $2,768 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 734 West Sheridan Road have?
Some of 734 West Sheridan Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 734 West Sheridan Road currently offering any rent specials?
734 West Sheridan Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 734 West Sheridan Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 734 West Sheridan Road is pet friendly.
Does 734 West Sheridan Road offer parking?
Yes, 734 West Sheridan Road does offer parking.
Does 734 West Sheridan Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 734 West Sheridan Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 734 West Sheridan Road have a pool?
No, 734 West Sheridan Road does not have a pool.
Does 734 West Sheridan Road have accessible units?
No, 734 West Sheridan Road does not have accessible units.
Does 734 West Sheridan Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 734 West Sheridan Road does not have units with dishwashers.
