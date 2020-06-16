734 West Sheridan Road

Amenities
NEWER CONSTRUCTION STEPS FROM LAKE** Modern apartments offer designer finishes and smart technology features, with stunning lake and city skyline views. **APARTMENT FEATURES** Wood Plank Flooring Throughout, Stainless Steel Whirlpool Appliances, Italian Inspired Two-Tone Soft-Close Cabinetry, Delta Trinsic Kitchen and Bath Fixtures. Undermount Rectangular Sinks, Deep (3cm) Quartz Countertops, 9-foot ceilings, In Unit Washer/Dryer. **BUILDING FEATURES** Beautiful Lobby with unique artwork, large Fitness Center, Roof Deck with Lounge Furniture, Private Dog Run and Dog Spa, Management and Maintenance teams, Package Room, Tide cleaners delivery, Electronic Key System, Intercom for Guests (connects to phone), Parking available for $250. Pictures are representative samples