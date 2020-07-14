Amenities
Vintage and walk-up go together like fudge and sundae. And the building at 734 W. Oakdale is totally the fudge surrounding the sundae apartments inside.\n\nThese awesome 3 bedroom units feature a variety of delightful toppings: newly rehabbed, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, updated kitchens with maple wood cabinets, new appliances, windows and more!\n\nSituated in the heart of East Lakeview, evening strolls year-round will include a stop at Chicagos famous Bobtail ice cream because even when your apartment is a sundae dream, you can never have too much ice cream.