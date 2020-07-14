All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:18 AM

734 W. Oakdale

734 W Oakdale Ave · (773) 570-7652
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

734 W Oakdale Ave, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

VERIFIED 28 days AGO

3 Bedrooms

3bd/2b-1

$2,695

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 734 W. Oakdale.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
on-site laundry
internet access
Vintage and walk-up go together like fudge and sundae. And the building at 734 W. Oakdale is totally the fudge surrounding the sundae apartments inside.\n\nThese awesome 3 bedroom units feature a variety of delightful toppings: newly rehabbed, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, updated kitchens with maple wood cabinets, new appliances, windows and more!\n\nSituated in the heart of East Lakeview, evening strolls year-round will include a stop at Chicagos famous Bobtail ice cream because even when your apartment is a sundae dream, you can never have too much ice cream.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $75
Deposit: $0
Move-in Fees: $150
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Cats
fee: $250

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 734 W. Oakdale have any available units?
734 W. Oakdale offers three-bedroom floorplans starting at $2,695. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 734 W. Oakdale have?
Some of 734 W. Oakdale's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 734 W. Oakdale currently offering any rent specials?
734 W. Oakdale is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 734 W. Oakdale pet-friendly?
Yes, 734 W. Oakdale is pet friendly.
Does 734 W. Oakdale offer parking?
No, 734 W. Oakdale does not offer parking.
Does 734 W. Oakdale have units with washers and dryers?
No, 734 W. Oakdale does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 734 W. Oakdale have a pool?
No, 734 W. Oakdale does not have a pool.
Does 734 W. Oakdale have accessible units?
No, 734 W. Oakdale does not have accessible units.
Does 734 W. Oakdale have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 734 W. Oakdale has units with dishwashers.
