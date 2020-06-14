All apartments in Chicago
7337 South South Shore Drive
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:40 AM

7337 South South Shore Drive

7337 South South Shore Drive · (312) 488-9467
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7337 South South Shore Drive, Chicago, IL 60649
South Shore

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 303 · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
gym
elevator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
lobby
tennis court
This is a stunning location with unobstructed views of Lake Michigan as far as the eyes can see from both the kitchen, bedroom, and living room, its BEAUTIFUL. This unit features a remodeled kitchen with a open breakfast bar, the perfect way to wake up in the morning. Every surface of this condo has been upgraded and refreshed. This unit has multiple large storage closets, new floors, and it is freshly painted. This unit has a wonderful open floor plan and a large bedroom, laundry on site and updated lobby and elevators. Full amenity elevator building with 24 hr. door staff, laundry room, mini mart, beauty salon, fitness center, cleaners, and sun deck. Across the street from the beach and tennis courts at Arthur Ashe park. Steps to #6 and #26 CTA bus stop in front of building. Parking available for $75.00/month a assigned spot, also plenty of all day street parking exclusive to zone residents. Unit has full view of lake, it's the perfect city home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7337 South South Shore Drive have any available units?
7337 South South Shore Drive has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 7337 South South Shore Drive have?
Some of 7337 South South Shore Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7337 South South Shore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7337 South South Shore Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7337 South South Shore Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7337 South South Shore Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 7337 South South Shore Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7337 South South Shore Drive does offer parking.
Does 7337 South South Shore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7337 South South Shore Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7337 South South Shore Drive have a pool?
No, 7337 South South Shore Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7337 South South Shore Drive have accessible units?
No, 7337 South South Shore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7337 South South Shore Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7337 South South Shore Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
