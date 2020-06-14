7337 South South Shore Drive

Amenities

This is a stunning location with unobstructed views of Lake Michigan as far as the eyes can see from both the kitchen, bedroom, and living room, its BEAUTIFUL. This unit features a remodeled kitchen with a open breakfast bar, the perfect way to wake up in the morning. Every surface of this condo has been upgraded and refreshed. This unit has multiple large storage closets, new floors, and it is freshly painted. This unit has a wonderful open floor plan and a large bedroom, laundry on site and updated lobby and elevators. Full amenity elevator building with 24 hr. door staff, laundry room, mini mart, beauty salon, fitness center, cleaners, and sun deck. Across the street from the beach and tennis courts at Arthur Ashe park. Steps to #6 and #26 CTA bus stop in front of building. Parking available for $75.00/month a assigned spot, also plenty of all day street parking exclusive to zone residents. Unit has full view of lake, it's the perfect city home.