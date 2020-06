Amenities

cats allowed recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly

Lovely Renovated 1 Bedroom Apartment Available Now in Rogers Park!

Spacious fully rehabbed 1 bedroom apartment with tons of natural light and plenty of closet space! Laundry available on-site. Heat included in rent! Cats welcome. Prime Rogers Park location close to transportation, grocery, restaurants and more! *Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building.