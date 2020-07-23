7330 N Damen Ave

Amenities
Spacious 3 Bed/2 Bath in Roger's Park - Property Id: 312499
Spacious Beautiful 3 Bed/2Bath with In Unit Laundry & Central Air AC-Available Now! Apartment Features: -Gold Maple Kitchen Cabinets -Granite Countertops with Deep Undermount Sink -Stainless Steel Appliances includes Dishwasher -Eat In Kitchen Island Counter -Spacious Open Plan Kitchen/Living Room -Spacious Bedrooms -Two Renovated Bathrooms -In-Unit Laundry -Central Air AC -Dark Wood Flooring -Backporch Seating Area -Ceiling Fans with LED Lighting -Pets Welcome (No Pet Rent) -Water Included Building Features: -24 HR Fitness Room & Game Lounge (Coming Soon) -Reserved Gated Parking Nearby (@7545 N Winchester) -Bike Garage Parking -Close to Jewel, Starbucks, Restaurants, Nightlife, Parks & Beaches -Nearby Howard & Jarvis Red Line and Rogers Park Metra Stop
