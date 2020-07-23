All apartments in Chicago
7330 N Damen Ave
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

7330 N Damen Ave

7330 North Damen Avenue · (847) 542-0834
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7330 North Damen Avenue, Chicago, IL 60645
Rogers Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1895 · Avail. now

$1,895

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
garage
Spacious 3 Bed/2 Bath in Roger's Park - Property Id: 312499

Spacious Beautiful 3 Bed/2Bath with In Unit Laundry & Central Air AC-Available Now! Apartment Features: -Gold Maple Kitchen Cabinets -Granite Countertops with Deep Undermount Sink -Stainless Steel Appliances includes Dishwasher -Eat In Kitchen Island Counter -Spacious Open Plan Kitchen/Living Room -Spacious Bedrooms -Two Renovated Bathrooms -In-Unit Laundry -Central Air AC -Dark Wood Flooring -Backporch Seating Area -Ceiling Fans with LED Lighting -Pets Welcome (No Pet Rent) -Water Included Building Features: -24 HR Fitness Room & Game Lounge (Coming Soon) -Reserved Gated Parking Nearby (@7545 N Winchester) -Bike Garage Parking -Close to Jewel, Starbucks, Restaurants, Nightlife, Parks & Beaches -Nearby Howard & Jarvis Red Line and Rogers Park Metra Stop
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/7330-n-damen-ave-chicago-il/312499
Property Id 312499

(RLNE5952629)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7330 N Damen Ave have any available units?
7330 N Damen Ave has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 7330 N Damen Ave have?
Some of 7330 N Damen Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7330 N Damen Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7330 N Damen Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7330 N Damen Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7330 N Damen Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7330 N Damen Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7330 N Damen Ave offers parking.
Does 7330 N Damen Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7330 N Damen Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7330 N Damen Ave have a pool?
No, 7330 N Damen Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7330 N Damen Ave have accessible units?
No, 7330 N Damen Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7330 N Damen Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7330 N Damen Ave has units with dishwashers.
