Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:52 AM

7328 N Ridge Blvd

7328 N Ridge Blvd · (224) 226-4000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7328 N Ridge Blvd, Chicago, IL 60645
West Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1095 · Avail. now

$1,095

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
some paid utils
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
STUNNING ONE BEDROOM IN ROGERS PARK - Property Id: 225790

Location: 7328 N Ridge Blvd, Rogers Park, 60645
Rent: $1095
Bedrooms: 1
Bathrooms: 1
Pets: Pets friendly
Laundry: In building
Parking: For rent

PICTURES MAY BE OF A SIMILAR UNIT IN THE BUILDING!
VIDEO TOURS ARE AVAILABLE!

- Stunning 1 bedroom apartment in Rogers Park
- Parking spot is available for rent at $150 per month
- Stainless steel kitchen appliances
- Pictures may be of a similar unit

PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING, UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING
APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE

Anastasiia Korinchevska
Landstar Realty Group
224-226-4000

Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider. All properties advertised on this website are subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, the Illinois Human Rights Act, and the Chicago Residential Landlord Tennant ?Ordinance. We are committed to upholding the purpose and spirit of these policies.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/7328-n-ridge-blvd-chicago-il/225790
Property Id 225790

(RLNE5970249)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7328 N Ridge Blvd have any available units?
7328 N Ridge Blvd has a unit available for $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 7328 N Ridge Blvd have?
Some of 7328 N Ridge Blvd's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7328 N Ridge Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
7328 N Ridge Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7328 N Ridge Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 7328 N Ridge Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 7328 N Ridge Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 7328 N Ridge Blvd offers parking.
Does 7328 N Ridge Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7328 N Ridge Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7328 N Ridge Blvd have a pool?
No, 7328 N Ridge Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 7328 N Ridge Blvd have accessible units?
No, 7328 N Ridge Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 7328 N Ridge Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 7328 N Ridge Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
