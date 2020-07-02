Amenities
STUNNING ONE BEDROOM IN ROGERS PARK - Property Id: 225790
Location: 7328 N Ridge Blvd, Rogers Park, 60645
Rent: $1095
Bedrooms: 1
Bathrooms: 1
Pets: Pets friendly
Laundry: In building
Parking: For rent
PICTURES MAY BE OF A SIMILAR UNIT IN THE BUILDING!
VIDEO TOURS ARE AVAILABLE!
- Stunning 1 bedroom apartment in Rogers Park
- Parking spot is available for rent at $150 per month
- Stainless steel kitchen appliances
- Pictures may be of a similar unit
