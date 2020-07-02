Amenities

pet friendly parking stainless steel some paid utils microwave range

Unit Amenities microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

STUNNING ONE BEDROOM IN ROGERS PARK - Property Id: 225790



Location: 7328 N Ridge Blvd, Rogers Park, 60645

Rent: $1095

Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 1

Pets: Pets friendly

Laundry: In building

Parking: For rent



PICTURES MAY BE OF A SIMILAR UNIT IN THE BUILDING!

VIDEO TOURS ARE AVAILABLE!



- Stunning 1 bedroom apartment in Rogers Park

- Parking spot is available for rent at $150 per month

- Stainless steel kitchen appliances

- Pictures may be of a similar unit



PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING, UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING

APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE



Anastasiia Korinchevska

Landstar Realty Group

224-226-4000



Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider. All properties advertised on this website are subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, the Illinois Human Rights Act, and the Chicago Residential Landlord Tennant ?Ordinance. We are committed to upholding the purpose and spirit of these policies.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/7328-n-ridge-blvd-chicago-il/225790

Property Id 225790



(RLNE5970249)