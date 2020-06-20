All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

732 W 15th St 1

732 W 15th St · (847) 830-0175
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

732 W 15th St, Chicago, IL 60607
Near West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Large & updated 2 bed 2.5 bath townhome! - Property Id: 207849

University Village location available immediately!
Don't miss out on this spacious 2 bed 2.5 bath townhome in University Village! This multi-level property boasts hardwood floors throughout living area with carpeted bedrooms, gorgeous white kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and dishwasher, dining-living room combo, good-sized bedrooms and plenty of storage. The rooftop deck is to die for--check out the full skyline view of the city! Perfect for entertaining or relaxation. Washer/dryer in unit. Central heat/air. Garage parking space included at this price. Sorry, no pets.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/207849
Property Id 207849

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5805222)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 732 W 15th St 1 have any available units?
732 W 15th St 1 has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 732 W 15th St 1 have?
Some of 732 W 15th St 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 732 W 15th St 1 currently offering any rent specials?
732 W 15th St 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 732 W 15th St 1 pet-friendly?
No, 732 W 15th St 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 732 W 15th St 1 offer parking?
Yes, 732 W 15th St 1 does offer parking.
Does 732 W 15th St 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 732 W 15th St 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 732 W 15th St 1 have a pool?
No, 732 W 15th St 1 does not have a pool.
Does 732 W 15th St 1 have accessible units?
No, 732 W 15th St 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 732 W 15th St 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 732 W 15th St 1 has units with dishwashers.
