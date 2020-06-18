All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 730 North Rush.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
730 North Rush
Last updated June 7 2020 at 8:09 AM

730 North Rush

730 N Rush St · (312) 348-5798
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Near North Side
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

730 N Rush St, Chicago, IL 60611
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
coffee bar
dog park
doorman
24hr gym
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
sauna
There is always something fun to do in River North. Known to many as the entertainment capital of Chicago, River North has an endless amount of roof-top/hotel bars, hidden speakeasies, and dance clubs. Hubbard Street is one of Chicago's most talked about locations because of its abundant selection of bars and restaurants that keep you coming back to try "the next place on the block." River North is also home to a well-established center for the arts community booming with new art galleries, production companies, photography studios, and some of Chicago's most famous architecture. One thing is for sure about River North, you will never run out of places to visit. Features: -Granite Counter Tops -Huge Windows with City views -Stainless Steel Appliances -Hardwood Flooring (In select options) -Laundry in-unit -Updated Modern Bath -Updated Modern Kitchen -Walk-in closets -Central Heat/Air Building Amenities -Free Coffee/Tea Daily -Library/Study Room -Parking For Rent -Roof Deck with Incredible Views -Bike Racks -Business Center -On-site Party Room -24-hour Doorman -24/7 Fitness Center -Outdoor Grill Kitchen -Gorgeous Outdoor Pool w/ a Sundeck -Dog Park Contact for up to date availability.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 730 North Rush have any available units?
730 North Rush doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 730 North Rush have?
Some of 730 North Rush's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 730 North Rush currently offering any rent specials?
730 North Rush isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 730 North Rush pet-friendly?
Yes, 730 North Rush is pet friendly.
Does 730 North Rush offer parking?
Yes, 730 North Rush does offer parking.
Does 730 North Rush have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 730 North Rush offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 730 North Rush have a pool?
Yes, 730 North Rush has a pool.
Does 730 North Rush have accessible units?
No, 730 North Rush does not have accessible units.
Does 730 North Rush have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 730 North Rush has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 730 North Rush?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Residences at 8 East Huron
8 E Huron St
Chicago, IL 60611
4401 N Clark
4401 North Clark Street
Chicago, IL 60640
5514 S.blackstone Ave A
5514 South Blackstone Avenue
Chicago, IL 60637
Reside at 849
849 W Buena Ave
Chicago, IL 60613
Wolcott & Winnemac
5032 N Wolcott Ave
Chicago, IL 60640
2719-23 N Wayne
2719 North Wayne Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
8155 S Ingleside Ave
8155 S Ingleside Ave
Chicago, IL 60619
6616 N. Glenwood
6616 N Glenwood Ave
Chicago, IL 60626

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity