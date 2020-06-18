730 North Rush

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center coffee bar dog park doorman 24hr gym game room parking pool bbq/grill bike storage sauna

There is always something fun to do in River North. Known to many as the entertainment capital of Chicago, River North has an endless amount of roof-top/hotel bars, hidden speakeasies, and dance clubs. Hubbard Street is one of Chicago's most talked about locations because of its abundant selection of bars and restaurants that keep you coming back to try "the next place on the block." River North is also home to a well-established center for the arts community booming with new art galleries, production companies, photography studios, and some of Chicago's most famous architecture. One thing is for sure about River North, you will never run out of places to visit. Features: -Granite Counter Tops -Huge Windows with City views -Stainless Steel Appliances -Hardwood Flooring (In select options) -Laundry in-unit -Updated Modern Bath -Updated Modern Kitchen -Walk-in closets -Central Heat/Air Building Amenities -Free Coffee/Tea Daily -Library/Study Room -Parking For Rent -Roof Deck with Incredible Views -Bike Racks -Business Center -On-site Party Room -24-hour Doorman -24/7 Fitness Center -Outdoor Grill Kitchen -Gorgeous Outdoor Pool w/ a Sundeck -Dog Park Contact for up to date availability.



Terms: One year lease