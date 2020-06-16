All apartments in Chicago
730 N Ada St 208

730 North Ada Street · No Longer Available
Location

730 North Ada Street, Chicago, IL 60642
West Town

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
Brand new, high-end 2br/2.5ba in Hot West Town - Property Id: 158418

Welcome to Motley School, a Chicago historical landmark transformed into breathtaking, luxurious high-end apartments in an unbeatable West Town location. Soaring 14 ft ceilings, top of the line finishes including Bosch gourmet appliances, 8 ft solid core doors, stone countertops, FOB unit entry, roller blind window coverings, in-unit w/d and fantastic attention to detail around every corner. John Motley school has been entirely revamped; elevator, rooftop deck with unobstructed skyline views and grill stations, storage units, Pressbox on-side dry cleaning, secure package room, bike storage, mobile phone buzzer system and closed-circuit security cameras. These ultra-modern finishes with a vintage touch are truly one of a kind! Garage parking available for $300 and uncovered parking available for $150. West Town location is walking distance to Chicago's best nightlife, shopping, restaurants, public transit and more. Available immediately.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 730 N Ada St 208 have any available units?
730 N Ada St 208 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 730 N Ada St 208 have?
Some of 730 N Ada St 208's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 730 N Ada St 208 currently offering any rent specials?
730 N Ada St 208 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 730 N Ada St 208 pet-friendly?
Yes, 730 N Ada St 208 is pet friendly.
Does 730 N Ada St 208 offer parking?
Yes, 730 N Ada St 208 does offer parking.
Does 730 N Ada St 208 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 730 N Ada St 208 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 730 N Ada St 208 have a pool?
No, 730 N Ada St 208 does not have a pool.
Does 730 N Ada St 208 have accessible units?
No, 730 N Ada St 208 does not have accessible units.
Does 730 N Ada St 208 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 730 N Ada St 208 has units with dishwashers.
