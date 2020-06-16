730 N Ada St 208

Amenities

Welcome to Motley School, a Chicago historical landmark transformed into breathtaking, luxurious high-end apartments in an unbeatable West Town location. Soaring 14 ft ceilings, top of the line finishes including Bosch gourmet appliances, 8 ft solid core doors, stone countertops, FOB unit entry, roller blind window coverings, in-unit w/d and fantastic attention to detail around every corner. John Motley school has been entirely revamped; elevator, rooftop deck with unobstructed skyline views and grill stations, storage units, Pressbox on-side dry cleaning, secure package room, bike storage, mobile phone buzzer system and closed-circuit security cameras. These ultra-modern finishes with a vintage touch are truly one of a kind! Garage parking available for $300 and uncovered parking available for $150. West Town location is walking distance to Chicago's best nightlife, shopping, restaurants, public transit and more. Available immediately.

