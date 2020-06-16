All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM

727 West Cornelia

727 W Cornelia Ave · No Longer Available
Location

727 W Cornelia Ave, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
internet access
Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 727 West Cornelia have any available units?
727 West Cornelia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 727 West Cornelia have?
Some of 727 West Cornelia's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 727 West Cornelia currently offering any rent specials?
727 West Cornelia isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 727 West Cornelia pet-friendly?
Yes, 727 West Cornelia is pet friendly.
Does 727 West Cornelia offer parking?
Yes, 727 West Cornelia does offer parking.
Does 727 West Cornelia have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 727 West Cornelia offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 727 West Cornelia have a pool?
No, 727 West Cornelia does not have a pool.
Does 727 West Cornelia have accessible units?
No, 727 West Cornelia does not have accessible units.
Does 727 West Cornelia have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 727 West Cornelia has units with dishwashers.
