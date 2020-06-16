All apartments in Chicago
725 W Barry
725 W Barry

725 West Barry Avenue · (708) 942-1771
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

725 West Barry Avenue, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Live in this East Lakeview studio apartment in the accessible Broadway corridor neighborhood. Steps to tons of restaurants such as Trader Joe's, Stan's Donuts, Mariano's, Noodles and Company, Walmart and the list goes on. In the spring, summer and fall enjoy the beautiful Lakefront trail on your bike, running or just a nice long walk! Brown line is within walking distance or you can transfer to the Red Line which can take you to Lincoln Park, Gold Coast, the Loop or Ravenswood, Lincoln Square, Uptown and Edgewater!This unit is a MASSIVE studio one bathroom apartment featuring hardwood floors throughout, lots of natural light. The bedroom is large and offers tons of closet space. The kitchen has tons of counter space and cabinet space.Laundry is onsite as well maintenance.Pets are also welcome here!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 725 W Barry have any available units?
725 W Barry doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 725 W Barry currently offering any rent specials?
725 W Barry isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 725 W Barry pet-friendly?
Yes, 725 W Barry is pet friendly.
Does 725 W Barry offer parking?
No, 725 W Barry does not offer parking.
Does 725 W Barry have units with washers and dryers?
No, 725 W Barry does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 725 W Barry have a pool?
No, 725 W Barry does not have a pool.
Does 725 W Barry have accessible units?
No, 725 W Barry does not have accessible units.
Does 725 W Barry have units with dishwashers?
No, 725 W Barry does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 725 W Barry have units with air conditioning?
No, 725 W Barry does not have units with air conditioning.
