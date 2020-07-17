All apartments in Chicago
Chicago, IL
723 W Barry Ave 1A
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

723 W Barry Ave 1A

723 W Barry Ave · (708) 942-1771
Location

723 W Barry Ave, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 1A · Avail. now

$1,370

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
723 W Barry 1A - Property Id: 215951

EXTRA Large 1 Bedroom studios in Lakeview, Pets OK, Red Line Access
East Lakeview 1bedroom apartment in the accessible Broadway corridor neighborhood. Steps to tons of restuarants such as Trader Joe's, Stan's Donuts, Mariano's, Noodles and Company, Walmart and the list goes on. In the spring, summer and fall enjoy the beautiful Lakefront trail on your bike, running or just a nice long walk! Brown line is within walking distance or you can transfer to the Red Line which can take you to Lincoln Park, Gold Coast, the Loop or Ravenswood, Lincoln Square, Uptown and Edgewater!
This unit is a MASSIVE 1 bedroom/ one bathroom apartment featuring hardwood floors throughout, lots of natural light. The bedroom is large and offers tons of closet space. The kitchen has tons of counter space and cabinet space. Laundry is onsite as well maintenance.
Pets are also welcome here!

***Note - Price reflects net effective rent. First month's rent is $1495
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/723-w-barry-ave-chicago-il-unit-1a/215951
Property Id 215951

(RLNE5949641)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 723 W Barry Ave 1A have any available units?
723 W Barry Ave 1A has a unit available for $1,370 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 723 W Barry Ave 1A have?
Some of 723 W Barry Ave 1A's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 723 W Barry Ave 1A currently offering any rent specials?
723 W Barry Ave 1A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 723 W Barry Ave 1A pet-friendly?
Yes, 723 W Barry Ave 1A is pet friendly.
Does 723 W Barry Ave 1A offer parking?
No, 723 W Barry Ave 1A does not offer parking.
Does 723 W Barry Ave 1A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 723 W Barry Ave 1A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 723 W Barry Ave 1A have a pool?
No, 723 W Barry Ave 1A does not have a pool.
Does 723 W Barry Ave 1A have accessible units?
No, 723 W Barry Ave 1A does not have accessible units.
Does 723 W Barry Ave 1A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 723 W Barry Ave 1A has units with dishwashers.
