Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher cats allowed recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed gym on-site laundry bike storage internet access

If your cool friend whos always at the center of fun and adventure was an apartment, that apartment would be 721 W. Belmont. This central location lets you experience living in three amazing places all at once: Lakeview, Boystown and Wrigleyville.







The apartment building itself has been beautifully rehabbed to retain just the right amount of vintage style. Hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless appliances add a nice amount of modern to these units.







Whether youre sipping slushies at Sidetrack, rollerblading the nearby lakefront paths or belting out karaoke tunes at Trader Todds, every day will feel like a Chicago dream vacay with so many opportunities all around you!