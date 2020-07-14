All apartments in Chicago
721 W. Belmont
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:27 AM

721 W. Belmont

721 W Belmont Ave · (847) 796-6695
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

721 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 months AGO

Studio

studio-1

$995

Studio · 1 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 721 W. Belmont.

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
gym
on-site laundry
bike storage
internet access
If your cool friend whos always at the center of fun and adventure was an apartment, that apartment would be 721 W. Belmont. This central location lets you experience living in three amazing places all at once: Lakeview, Boystown and Wrigleyville.\n\n \n\nThe apartment building itself has been beautifully rehabbed to retain just the right amount of vintage style. Hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless appliances add a nice amount of modern to these units.\n\n \n\nWhether youre sipping slushies at Sidetrack, rollerblading the nearby lakefront paths or belting out karaoke tunes at Trader Todds, every day will feel like a Chicago dream vacay with so many opportunities all around you!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $75
Deposit: $0
Move-in Fees: $150
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Cats
fee: $250

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 721 W. Belmont have any available units?
721 W. Belmont offers studio floorplans starting at $995. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 721 W. Belmont have?
Some of 721 W. Belmont's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 721 W. Belmont currently offering any rent specials?
721 W. Belmont is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 721 W. Belmont pet-friendly?
Yes, 721 W. Belmont is pet friendly.
Does 721 W. Belmont offer parking?
No, 721 W. Belmont does not offer parking.
Does 721 W. Belmont have units with washers and dryers?
No, 721 W. Belmont does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 721 W. Belmont have a pool?
No, 721 W. Belmont does not have a pool.
Does 721 W. Belmont have accessible units?
No, 721 W. Belmont does not have accessible units.
Does 721 W. Belmont have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 721 W. Belmont has units with dishwashers.
