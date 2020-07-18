All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 721 W Barry Ave B3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
721 W Barry Ave B3
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

721 W Barry Ave B3

721 West Barry Avenue · (708) 942-1771
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lakeview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

721 West Barry Avenue, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Unit B3 · Avail. now

$1,183

Studio · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
721 W Barry B3 - Property Id: 215921

EXTRA Large 2.5 room studios in Lakeview, Pets OK, Red Line Access
East Lakeview 2.5 ROOM studio apartment in the accessible Broadway corridor neighborhood. Steps to tons of restuarants such as Trader Joe's, Stan's Donuts, Mariano's, Noodles and Company, Walmart and the list goes on. In the spring, summer and fall enjoy the beautiful Lakefront trail on your bike, running or just a nice long walk! Brown line is within walking distance or you can transfer to the Red Line which can take you to Lincoln Park, Gold Coast, the Loop or Ravenswood, Lincoln Square, Uptown and Edgewater!
This unit is a MASSIVE 2.5 ROOM one bathroom apartment featuring hardwood floors throughout, lots of natural light. The bedroom is large and offers tons of closet space. The kitchen has tons of counter space and cabinet space. Laundry is onsite as well maintenance.
Pets are also welcome here!
**Note- Price reflects net effective rent. 1st month's rent is $1290
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/721-w-barry-ave-chicago-il-unit-b3/215921
Property Id 215921

(RLNE5949616)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 721 W Barry Ave B3 have any available units?
721 W Barry Ave B3 has a unit available for $1,183 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 721 W Barry Ave B3 have?
Some of 721 W Barry Ave B3's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 721 W Barry Ave B3 currently offering any rent specials?
721 W Barry Ave B3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 721 W Barry Ave B3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 721 W Barry Ave B3 is pet friendly.
Does 721 W Barry Ave B3 offer parking?
No, 721 W Barry Ave B3 does not offer parking.
Does 721 W Barry Ave B3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 721 W Barry Ave B3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 721 W Barry Ave B3 have a pool?
No, 721 W Barry Ave B3 does not have a pool.
Does 721 W Barry Ave B3 have accessible units?
No, 721 W Barry Ave B3 does not have accessible units.
Does 721 W Barry Ave B3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 721 W Barry Ave B3 has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 721 W Barry Ave B3?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Pelham
326 West Dickens Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
520 W Belden Ave
520 W Belden Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
River North Park Apartments
320 W Illinois St
Chicago, IL 60654
2000 N Milwaukee Apartments
2000 North Milwaukee Avenue
Chicago, IL 60647
Lake Park Crescent
1061 E 41st Pl
Chicago, IL 60653
The Lofts at Gin Alley
120 N Green St
Chicago, IL 60607
Cityfront Place
400 N McClurg Ct
Chicago, IL 60611
5125 S.kenwood Ave
5125 South Kenwood Avenue
Chicago, IL 60615

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity