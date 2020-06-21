7209 S Yates Blvd Apt 2A

7209 South Yates Boulevard, Chicago, IL 60649 South Shore
Amenities
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This large 2 bed 1 bath features an open layout with hardwood floors, open kitchen, very short walk to the beach, 1/2 block from the Metra train station and one block from South Shore Drive! Won't last long!
Call or clink link:
866-267-4220
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
