Chicago, IL
720 South Wells Street
Last updated July 18 2020 at 3:21 PM

720 South Wells Street

720 S Wells St · (312) 772-4194
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

720 S Wells St, Chicago, IL 60607
Near West Side

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
new construction
Welcome home to your Printer's Row Penthouse dream! This 2bed/2bath has soaring 12 ft ceilings & gorgeous floor to ceiling windows, allowing you to take in the beautiful Western city, sunset, and river views. The large chef's kitchen & dining area make this penthouse great for entertaining, and don't forget about the oversized private terrace with gorgeous views of the sunset & river. The master bedroom can accommodate a king bed, and has a large walk-in closet. Hardwood throughout - no carpet! The master en-suite bathroom has a beautiful Terrazzo walk-in shower, while the 2nd bedroom a tub/shower combo. With a large hallway/laundry closet, walk-in closet in the master, and large closet in the 2nd bedroom, you'll have no problem with storage! The penthouse is located in a full amenity, new construction luxury building. The 35,000 sqft amenity space includes an outdoor pool, cabanas, grilling stations, arts & crafts room, virtual reality gaming room, resident lounge with gaming area, and state of the art fitness center, plus more!. *Price reflects 1.5 months free on a 12 month lease factored in* Virtual tours are available!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 720 South Wells Street have any available units?
720 South Wells Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 720 South Wells Street have?
Some of 720 South Wells Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 720 South Wells Street currently offering any rent specials?
720 South Wells Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 720 South Wells Street pet-friendly?
No, 720 South Wells Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 720 South Wells Street offer parking?
Yes, 720 South Wells Street offers parking.
Does 720 South Wells Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 720 South Wells Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 720 South Wells Street have a pool?
Yes, 720 South Wells Street has a pool.
Does 720 South Wells Street have accessible units?
No, 720 South Wells Street does not have accessible units.
Does 720 South Wells Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 720 South Wells Street has units with dishwashers.
