720 South Wells Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher new construction garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill garage new construction

Welcome home to your Printer's Row Penthouse dream! This 2bed/2bath has soaring 12 ft ceilings & gorgeous floor to ceiling windows, allowing you to take in the beautiful Western city, sunset, and river views. The large chef's kitchen & dining area make this penthouse great for entertaining, and don't forget about the oversized private terrace with gorgeous views of the sunset & river. The master bedroom can accommodate a king bed, and has a large walk-in closet. Hardwood throughout - no carpet! The master en-suite bathroom has a beautiful Terrazzo walk-in shower, while the 2nd bedroom a tub/shower combo. With a large hallway/laundry closet, walk-in closet in the master, and large closet in the 2nd bedroom, you'll have no problem with storage! The penthouse is located in a full amenity, new construction luxury building. The 35,000 sqft amenity space includes an outdoor pool, cabanas, grilling stations, arts & crafts room, virtual reality gaming room, resident lounge with gaming area, and state of the art fitness center, plus more!. *Price reflects 1.5 months free on a 12 month lease factored in* Virtual tours are available!