All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 719 West Oakdale Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
719 West Oakdale Avenue
Last updated May 5 2020 at 5:11 PM

719 West Oakdale Avenue

719 W Oakdale Ave · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1701025
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lakeview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

719 W Oakdale Ave, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Classic meets modern in this recently rehabbed 3+ bed, 2 bath apartment located in historic Greystone walkup in desirable Lakeview East. Spacious 2 nd floor unit in 2 flat features custom modern kitchen with SS appliances, large center island, quartz counter tops, 42” soft close shaker style cabinets, subway tile backsplash and open concept eat-in or den/office area. Two (2) full contemporary baths with to-the- ceiling porcelain tile and glass tile accents. On trend vintage (original) barn doors lead to 3 rd bedroom off large south facing living room. Period building with architectural built-ins, original woodwork, formal dining room, refinished hardwood and 10ft ceilings throughout. Recessed lighting, window blinds, ceilings fans and lighted closets. Enclosed sun porch with pantry overlooks nicely landscaped backyard and patio. Perfect location! Family owned for 3 generations. Heat, gas, and shared laundry included in rent - $2850 Available June 15, 2020.

Amenities:
Laundry, Storage, Common Outdoor Space, Dining Room, Dishwasher, Hardwood, Renovated, Eat In Kitchen
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 719 West Oakdale Avenue have any available units?
719 West Oakdale Avenue has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 719 West Oakdale Avenue have?
Some of 719 West Oakdale Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 719 West Oakdale Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
719 West Oakdale Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 719 West Oakdale Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 719 West Oakdale Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 719 West Oakdale Avenue offer parking?
No, 719 West Oakdale Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 719 West Oakdale Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 719 West Oakdale Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 719 West Oakdale Avenue have a pool?
No, 719 West Oakdale Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 719 West Oakdale Avenue have accessible units?
No, 719 West Oakdale Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 719 West Oakdale Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 719 West Oakdale Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 719 West Oakdale Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

2051 N Sedgwick
2051 N Sedgwick St
Chicago, IL 60614
Axis
441 E Erie St
Chicago, IL 60611
5252
5252 South Cornell Avenue
Chicago, IL 60615
4817-23 N Wolcott
4817 North Wolcott Avenue
Chicago, IL 60640
5328 W Harrison
5328 West Harrison Street
Chicago, IL 60644
Windermere House
1642 E 56th St
Chicago, IL 60637
1338 W Argyle
1354 W Argyle St
Chicago, IL 60640
1350 Lake Shore Drive
1350 N Lake Shore Dr
Chicago, IL 60610

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity