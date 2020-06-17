All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

7137 S Rhodes Ave 1

7137 South Rhodes Avenue · (312) 358-8800
Location

7137 South Rhodes Avenue, Chicago, IL 60619
Greater Grand Crossing

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
some paid utils
Rhodes - Property Id: 120828

This two bed one bath beauty is sure to please! Situated in Greater Grand Crossing, this second-floor Rehabbed unit offers two large bedrooms, separate living and dining, with a nice sized kitchen ,that offers black appliances including a microwave. Hardwood floors through out, with a fireplace in the living room. AC unit in the master bedroom.Building also offering free laundry room on-site! Call for a appointment today!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/120828
Property Id 120828

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5807605)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7137 S Rhodes Ave 1 have any available units?
7137 S Rhodes Ave 1 has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 7137 S Rhodes Ave 1 have?
Some of 7137 S Rhodes Ave 1's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7137 S Rhodes Ave 1 currently offering any rent specials?
7137 S Rhodes Ave 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7137 S Rhodes Ave 1 pet-friendly?
No, 7137 S Rhodes Ave 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 7137 S Rhodes Ave 1 offer parking?
No, 7137 S Rhodes Ave 1 does not offer parking.
Does 7137 S Rhodes Ave 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7137 S Rhodes Ave 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7137 S Rhodes Ave 1 have a pool?
No, 7137 S Rhodes Ave 1 does not have a pool.
Does 7137 S Rhodes Ave 1 have accessible units?
No, 7137 S Rhodes Ave 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 7137 S Rhodes Ave 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7137 S Rhodes Ave 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
