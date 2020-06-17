7137 S Rhodes Ave 1

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning fireplace some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Rhodes - Property Id: 120828



This two bed one bath beauty is sure to please! Situated in Greater Grand Crossing, this second-floor Rehabbed unit offers two large bedrooms, separate living and dining, with a nice sized kitchen ,that offers black appliances including a microwave. Hardwood floors through out, with a fireplace in the living room. AC unit in the master bedroom.Building also offering free laundry room on-site! Call for a appointment today!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/120828

Property Id 120828



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5807605)