All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 713 W Wrightwood Ave 3F.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
713 W Wrightwood Ave 3F
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

713 W Wrightwood Ave 3F

713 W Wrightwood Ave · (773) 807-4543
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lincoln Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

713 W Wrightwood Ave, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 3F · Avail. now

$2,845

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
3Bed - 2Bath at 713 W Wrightwood Ave - Property Id: 299397

This recently remodeled three bedroom, two bath apartment offers a cozy wood burning fireplace with a historic mantel. The distinctive, modern kitchen comes with a dishwasher and a center island that provides extra counter and storage space. The apartment also has shiny hardwood floors, gas forced heat, and central air conditioning. The building conveniently features laundry facilities. This stunning building features a beautifully refinished bay and is located less than half a mile away from DePaul University. Restaurants and bars are abundant on Halsted and Clark Streets and nearby Lincoln Avenue. Lincoln Park's many amenities including bike paths, running paths, ponds, beaches and the zoo are just five blocks east. Transportation is very convenient; the Fullerton CTA station which services the Red, Brown, and Express Purple Line trains is five blocks away and the #22 Clark Street bus which goes down to the loop is just one block east. Parking is available at this location.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/299397
Property Id 299397

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5851306)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 713 W Wrightwood Ave 3F have any available units?
713 W Wrightwood Ave 3F has a unit available for $2,845 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 713 W Wrightwood Ave 3F have?
Some of 713 W Wrightwood Ave 3F's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 713 W Wrightwood Ave 3F currently offering any rent specials?
713 W Wrightwood Ave 3F isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 713 W Wrightwood Ave 3F pet-friendly?
Yes, 713 W Wrightwood Ave 3F is pet friendly.
Does 713 W Wrightwood Ave 3F offer parking?
Yes, 713 W Wrightwood Ave 3F does offer parking.
Does 713 W Wrightwood Ave 3F have units with washers and dryers?
No, 713 W Wrightwood Ave 3F does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 713 W Wrightwood Ave 3F have a pool?
No, 713 W Wrightwood Ave 3F does not have a pool.
Does 713 W Wrightwood Ave 3F have accessible units?
No, 713 W Wrightwood Ave 3F does not have accessible units.
Does 713 W Wrightwood Ave 3F have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 713 W Wrightwood Ave 3F has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 713 W Wrightwood Ave 3F?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

628 W. Roscoe Apt.
628 West Roscoe Street
Chicago, IL 60657
741-53 E 79th
741 E 79th St
Chicago, IL 60619
5300-5308 S. Hyde Park Boulevard
5300 S Hyde Park Blvd
Chicago, IL 60615
sixforty northwells
640 N Wells
Chicago, IL 60654
5325 S. Hyde Park Boulevard
5325 S Hyde Park Blvd
Chicago, IL 60615
Reside on Clarendon
4157 N Clarendon Ave
Chicago, IL 60613
4837 North Wolcott Ave. Apt.
4837 North Wolcott Avenue
Chicago, IL 60640
2324 N Southport Ave
2324 North Southport Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity