7100 South Shore Apartment Homes

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance cable included

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan range recently renovated hardwood floors bathtub cable included granite counters microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator gym on-site laundry internet access lobby garage parking 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments online portal

7100 South Shore Drive Apartments offer stunning lake views and so much more! With studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments, choose a spacious floor plan to suit your lifestyle. Our apartments feature ceiling fans, large closets, and maple cabinets, and we welcome your cats and dogs. Plus, enjoy our convenient location on the South Shore of Chicago, near the South Shore Cultural Center, golf course, and nature sanctuary. Jackson Park, museums, restaurants, and shopping are nearby, as well!