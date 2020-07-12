7100 South Shore Apartment Homes

Amenities
7100 South Shore Drive Apartments offer stunning lake views and so much more! With studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments, choose a spacious floor plan to suit your lifestyle. Our apartments feature ceiling fans, large closets, and maple cabinets, and we welcome your cats and dogs. Plus, enjoy our convenient location on the South Shore of Chicago, near the South Shore Cultural Center, golf course, and nature sanctuary. Jackson Park, museums, restaurants, and shopping are nearby, as well!