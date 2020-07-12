All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 7100 South Shore Apartment Homes.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
7100 South Shore Apartment Homes
Last updated July 15 2020 at 1:01 AM

7100 South Shore Apartment Homes

7100 S South Shore Dr · (773) 570-1409
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
South Shore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7100 S South Shore Dr, Chicago, IL 60649
South Shore

Price and availability

VERIFIED 43 MIN AGO

Studio

Unit 1006 · Avail. Aug 31

$995

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 470 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 314 · Avail. Sep 2

$1,090

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 640 sqft

Unit 307 · Avail. Aug 9

$1,170

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 7100 South Shore Apartment Homes.

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cable included
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
range
recently renovated
hardwood floors
bathtub
cable included
granite counters
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
internet access
lobby
garage
parking
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
7100 South Shore Drive Apartments offer stunning lake views and so much more! With studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments, choose a spacious floor plan to suit your lifestyle. Our apartments feature ceiling fans, large closets, and maple cabinets, and we welcome your cats and dogs. Plus, enjoy our convenient location on the South Shore of Chicago, near the South Shore Cultural Center, golf course, and nature sanctuary. Jackson Park, museums, restaurants, and shopping are nearby, as well!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $199
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $150 for cats; $250 for dogs
limit: 2 pets per home
rent: $20 per cat; $35 per dog
restrictions: Breed Restrictions: Akita, Chow, Doberman, Great Dane, Hybrid wolf, Mastiff, Pit bull/Staffordshire terrier, Rottweiler Weight Restrictions: 75 lbs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7100 South Shore Apartment Homes have any available units?
7100 South Shore Apartment Homes has 3 units available starting at $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 7100 South Shore Apartment Homes have?
Some of 7100 South Shore Apartment Homes's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7100 South Shore Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
7100 South Shore Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7100 South Shore Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, 7100 South Shore Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does 7100 South Shore Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, 7100 South Shore Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does 7100 South Shore Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7100 South Shore Apartment Homes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7100 South Shore Apartment Homes have a pool?
No, 7100 South Shore Apartment Homes does not have a pool.
Does 7100 South Shore Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, 7100 South Shore Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does 7100 South Shore Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
No, 7100 South Shore Apartment Homes does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 7100 South Shore Apartment Homes?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

8100 S Essex Ave.
8100-8114 South Essex Avenue
Chicago, IL 60617
Flair Tower
222 W Erie St
Chicago, IL 60654
The Belmont by Reside
3170 N Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60657
1326 W Diversey
1326 West Diversey Parkway
Chicago, IL 60614
5536 N Sheridan Rd
5536 North Sheridan Road
Chicago, IL 60640
Optima Signature
220 E Illinois St
Chicago, IL 60611
Foster & Damen
5208 N Damen Ave
Chicago, IL 60625
424 W. Diversey
424 W Diversey Pkwy
Chicago, IL 60614

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity