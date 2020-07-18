All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

707 N WELLS ST 904

707 North Wells Street · (312) 589-0370
Location

707 North Wells Street, Chicago, IL 60654
Near North Side

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 904 · Avail. now

$2,998

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bike storage
garage
internet access
Incredible value for stunning 2bd/2ba - Property Id: 308296

Building offers landscaped roof deck, fire pit, heated garage parking, bike storage, and private secured entrance. All residents have access to the amenities at Exhibit on Superior (pool, gym, party room, etc.). Prime River North location, easy walking distance to the Brown line at Chicago. Close to Whole Foods, Trader Joes, CVS, and all of the shopping, restaurants, and nightlife that River North offers! 2 bed utility package $170/month includes water, sewer, trash, gas, cable and internet (xfinity, 150 mbps). List price reflects one month free concession, market rent $3270.

650+ CREDIT SCORE & PROOF OF 3X'S RENT INCOME ON A MONTHLY BASIS FOR THE HOUSEHOLD IS A GOOD FOUNDATION.

THE PRICE ABOVE EXPRESSED THE LOWEST RENTAL PRICE AT THE TIME THE AD WAS PRESSED & ARE SUBJECTED TO CHANGE. NOT ONLY DO I HAVE THESE BEAUTIFUL UNITS, BUT SEVERAL OTHERS IN MANY BUILDINGS IN THE AREA & ACROSS THE CITY. FEEL FREE TO REACH OUT TO LADARIAN @ 312-589-0370 OR LDC@LocateChicago.com FOR MORE INFO.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/707-n-wells-st-chicago-il-unit-904/308296
Property Id 308296

(RLNE5942581)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 707 N WELLS ST 904 have any available units?
707 N WELLS ST 904 has a unit available for $2,998 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 707 N WELLS ST 904 have?
Some of 707 N WELLS ST 904's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 707 N WELLS ST 904 currently offering any rent specials?
707 N WELLS ST 904 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 707 N WELLS ST 904 pet-friendly?
Yes, 707 N WELLS ST 904 is pet friendly.
Does 707 N WELLS ST 904 offer parking?
Yes, 707 N WELLS ST 904 offers parking.
Does 707 N WELLS ST 904 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 707 N WELLS ST 904 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 707 N WELLS ST 904 have a pool?
Yes, 707 N WELLS ST 904 has a pool.
Does 707 N WELLS ST 904 have accessible units?
No, 707 N WELLS ST 904 does not have accessible units.
Does 707 N WELLS ST 904 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 707 N WELLS ST 904 has units with dishwashers.
