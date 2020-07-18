707 N WELLS ST 904

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit gym parking pool bike storage garage internet access

Building offers landscaped roof deck, fire pit, heated garage parking, bike storage, and private secured entrance. All residents have access to the amenities at Exhibit on Superior (pool, gym, party room, etc.). Prime River North location, easy walking distance to the Brown line at Chicago. Close to Whole Foods, Trader Joes, CVS, and all of the shopping, restaurants, and nightlife that River North offers! 2 bed utility package $170/month includes water, sewer, trash, gas, cable and internet (xfinity, 150 mbps). List price reflects one month free concession, market rent $3270.



650+ CREDIT SCORE & PROOF OF 3X'S RENT INCOME ON A MONTHLY BASIS FOR THE HOUSEHOLD IS A GOOD FOUNDATION.



THE PRICE ABOVE EXPRESSED THE LOWEST RENTAL PRICE AT THE TIME THE AD WAS PRESSED & ARE SUBJECTED TO CHANGE. NOT ONLY DO I HAVE THESE BEAUTIFUL UNITS, BUT SEVERAL OTHERS IN MANY BUILDINGS IN THE AREA & ACROSS THE CITY. FEEL FREE TO REACH OUT TO LADARIAN @ 312-589-0370 OR LDC@LocateChicago.com FOR MORE INFO.

