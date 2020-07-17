7016 S Sangamon St 1N

Amenities
Newly updated 2BR apartment - Property Id: 304688
2 bedroom apartment with modern appliances (dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave, stove), hardwood floors, intercom system, spacious floor plan. Close to highway and transportation (buses). Tenant is responsible to pay for electric and cooking gas bill. Tenant is also responsible for heat. Section 8 welcome.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/7016-s-sangamon-st-chicago-il-unit-1n/304688
Property Id 304688
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5949155)