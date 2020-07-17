All apartments in Chicago
Location

7016 South Sangamon Street, Chicago, IL 60621
Englewood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1N · Avail. now

$1,000

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Newly updated 2BR apartment - Property Id: 304688

2 bedroom apartment with modern appliances (dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave, stove), hardwood floors, intercom system, spacious floor plan. Close to highway and transportation (buses). Tenant is responsible to pay for electric and cooking gas bill. Tenant is also responsible for heat. Section 8 welcome.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/7016-s-sangamon-st-chicago-il-unit-1n/304688
Property Id 304688

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5949155)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7016 S Sangamon St 1N have any available units?
7016 S Sangamon St 1N has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 7016 S Sangamon St 1N have?
Some of 7016 S Sangamon St 1N's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7016 S Sangamon St 1N currently offering any rent specials?
7016 S Sangamon St 1N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7016 S Sangamon St 1N pet-friendly?
No, 7016 S Sangamon St 1N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 7016 S Sangamon St 1N offer parking?
No, 7016 S Sangamon St 1N does not offer parking.
Does 7016 S Sangamon St 1N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7016 S Sangamon St 1N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7016 S Sangamon St 1N have a pool?
No, 7016 S Sangamon St 1N does not have a pool.
Does 7016 S Sangamon St 1N have accessible units?
No, 7016 S Sangamon St 1N does not have accessible units.
Does 7016 S Sangamon St 1N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7016 S Sangamon St 1N has units with dishwashers.
