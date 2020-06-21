701 W Brompton Ave 03

Amenities

Newly Renovated 1 Bed Available in East Lakeview!



Great 1 bedroom apartment situated near Broadway & Addison. Apartment features hardwood floors, tons of light, renovated kitchen & bath, good closet space. Laundry in-unit. Pet friendly! Great location across from Jewel, 2 1/2 blocks to Whole Foods, easy access to public transportation, short walk to the Lake, shopping, restaurants, nightlife, Wrigley Field and more! *Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building.

