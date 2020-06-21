All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

701 W Brompton Ave 03

701 W Brompton Ave · (773) 629-1316
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

701 W Brompton Ave, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 03 · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly Renovated 1 Bed Available in East Lakeview! - Property Id: 234200

Great 1 bedroom apartment situated near Broadway & Addison. Apartment features hardwood floors, tons of light, renovated kitchen & bath, good closet space. Laundry in-unit. Pet friendly! Great location across from Jewel, 2 1/2 blocks to Whole Foods, easy access to public transportation, short walk to the Lake, shopping, restaurants, nightlife, Wrigley Field and more! *Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 701 W Brompton Ave 03 have any available units?
701 W Brompton Ave 03 has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 701 W Brompton Ave 03 have?
Some of 701 W Brompton Ave 03's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 701 W Brompton Ave 03 currently offering any rent specials?
701 W Brompton Ave 03 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 701 W Brompton Ave 03 pet-friendly?
Yes, 701 W Brompton Ave 03 is pet friendly.
Does 701 W Brompton Ave 03 offer parking?
No, 701 W Brompton Ave 03 does not offer parking.
Does 701 W Brompton Ave 03 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 701 W Brompton Ave 03 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 701 W Brompton Ave 03 have a pool?
No, 701 W Brompton Ave 03 does not have a pool.
Does 701 W Brompton Ave 03 have accessible units?
No, 701 W Brompton Ave 03 does not have accessible units.
Does 701 W Brompton Ave 03 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 701 W Brompton Ave 03 has units with dishwashers.
