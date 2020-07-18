All apartments in Chicago
700 W VAN BUREN ST
Last updated June 29 2020 at 3:02 PM

700 W VAN BUREN ST

700 West Van Buren Street · (917) 232-2277
Location

700 West Van Buren Street, Chicago, IL 60607
Near West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Beautiful northeast corner 2bed/2ba in highly desirable West Loop location. Approximately 1200+ square feet. Features split floor plan with newly remodeled hardwood floors. Floor to ceiling windows & exposed concrete ceilings. In-unit laundry. Balcony w/ eastern facing city views of downtown. Rent includes garage parking, basic cable and internet. Walking distance to the Loop, Blue line Clinton or UIC-Halsted stops, Union and Ogilvie Transportation Stations, Randolph/Fulton Market district, Greek Town and much more in the sought out West Loop area!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 700 W VAN BUREN ST have any available units?
700 W VAN BUREN ST has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 700 W VAN BUREN ST have?
Some of 700 W VAN BUREN ST's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 700 W VAN BUREN ST currently offering any rent specials?
700 W VAN BUREN ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 700 W VAN BUREN ST pet-friendly?
No, 700 W VAN BUREN ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 700 W VAN BUREN ST offer parking?
Yes, 700 W VAN BUREN ST offers parking.
Does 700 W VAN BUREN ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 700 W VAN BUREN ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 700 W VAN BUREN ST have a pool?
No, 700 W VAN BUREN ST does not have a pool.
Does 700 W VAN BUREN ST have accessible units?
No, 700 W VAN BUREN ST does not have accessible units.
Does 700 W VAN BUREN ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 700 W VAN BUREN ST does not have units with dishwashers.
