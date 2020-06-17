Sign Up
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
6922 N Greenview Ave 3E
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM
Check Availability
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6922 N Greenview Ave 3E
6922 North Greenview Avenue
·
(773) 620-1877
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
6922 North Greenview Avenue, Chicago, IL 60626
Rogers Park
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent
2 Bedrooms
Unit Unit 3E · Avail. now
$1,680
Click to see floorplan
2 Bed · 2 Bath
Report This Listing
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bedroom With Exposed Brick and In Unit Laundry - Property Id: 299111
-2 Bedroom + 2 Full Bathroom
-Queen Sized Bedrooms
-Hardwood Floors
-Exposed Brick
-Washer & Dryer
-Central Air
-Balcony
-Eat-In Kitchen
-Secure Building w/ Gated Entry
-Short Walk to Redline
For all rental inquiries contact Mya Tankson
Cell:773-620-1877
Email: myatanksonlandstar@gmail.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/299111
Property Id 299111
(RLNE5850696)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 6922 N Greenview Ave 3E have any available units?
6922 N Greenview Ave 3E has a unit available for $1,680 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chicago Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6922 N Greenview Ave 3E have?
Some of 6922 N Greenview Ave 3E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6922 N Greenview Ave 3E currently offering any rent specials?
6922 N Greenview Ave 3E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6922 N Greenview Ave 3E pet-friendly?
Yes, 6922 N Greenview Ave 3E is pet friendly.
Does 6922 N Greenview Ave 3E offer parking?
No, 6922 N Greenview Ave 3E does not offer parking.
Does 6922 N Greenview Ave 3E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6922 N Greenview Ave 3E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6922 N Greenview Ave 3E have a pool?
No, 6922 N Greenview Ave 3E does not have a pool.
Does 6922 N Greenview Ave 3E have accessible units?
No, 6922 N Greenview Ave 3E does not have accessible units.
Does 6922 N Greenview Ave 3E have units with dishwashers?
No, 6922 N Greenview Ave 3E does not have units with dishwashers.
