Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:08 PM

69 W Hubbard St

69 West Hubbard Street · (708) 704-2639
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

69 West Hubbard Street, Chicago, IL 60654
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Studio, 1 bath, $1790 · Avail. Jul 22

$1,790

Studio · 1 Bath · 604 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
car charging
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
hot tub
internet access
media room
yoga
cats allowed
Available 07/22/20 Studio in the Heart of RIVER NORTH! - Property Id: 209049

Building #81

Live in the heart of it all in this River North Studio!

APARTMENT AMENITIES INCLUDE:
- Wood flooring
- Stainless steel appliances
- Granite countertops
- Undermount stainless steel sinks in kitchens
- Washer and dryer in unit
- 1 Gig fiber network served by AT&T available

FULL AMENITY BUILDING WITH:
- Fitness center and private yoga studio
- Resident lounge and clubroom
- Business center with copier, fax, scanner and Wi-Fi
- Private theater
- Outdoor heated pool with private cabanas and TVs
- Outdoor kitchen, bar and grilling stations
- Private dog park and pet wash
- Parking garage
- Electric car charging stations
- Complementary bicycle storage

? Call, Text, or Email me to find your new place!
? My services are 100% FREE to you.
? Ask about other available units, as I work with over 170+ buildings citywide.

Cody J Stull
Your Luxury Leasing Expert
Phone - 708.704.2639
Downtown Apartment Company LLC.
730 N Wells Street, Unit #103, Chicago, IL 60654
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/209049
Property Id 209049

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5882611)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 69 W Hubbard St have any available units?
69 W Hubbard St has a unit available for $1,790 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 69 W Hubbard St have?
Some of 69 W Hubbard St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 69 W Hubbard St currently offering any rent specials?
69 W Hubbard St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 69 W Hubbard St pet-friendly?
Yes, 69 W Hubbard St is pet friendly.
Does 69 W Hubbard St offer parking?
Yes, 69 W Hubbard St offers parking.
Does 69 W Hubbard St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 69 W Hubbard St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 69 W Hubbard St have a pool?
Yes, 69 W Hubbard St has a pool.
Does 69 W Hubbard St have accessible units?
No, 69 W Hubbard St does not have accessible units.
Does 69 W Hubbard St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 69 W Hubbard St has units with dishwashers.
