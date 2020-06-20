All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:55 AM

689 North Peoria Street

689 N Peoria St · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1868316
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

689 N Peoria St, Chicago, IL 60642
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1S · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1141 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
new construction
SPACIOUS AND MODERN 2 BEDROOM CONDO WITH PARKING!
Spacious 2 bedroom condo with abundant upgrades and includes garage parking. Located in West Town/River West neighborhood and close proximity to Loop, expressway, Blue line and buss. Walk to coffee shops, restaurants, bars and shops. Floor to ceiling windows, modern window treatments, spacious steam shower with four body sprays, and stylish finishes. Surround sound in living room with in-wall iPod docking station. Large, west-facing outdoor terrace overlooking a quiet, neighborhood street. Non smokers, please. Available July 1!

Amenities:
Garage, New Construction, Fireplace, Balcony, Dishwasher, Hardwood, Granite Kitchen, Laundry In Unit
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 689 North Peoria Street have any available units?
689 North Peoria Street has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 689 North Peoria Street have?
Some of 689 North Peoria Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 689 North Peoria Street currently offering any rent specials?
689 North Peoria Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 689 North Peoria Street pet-friendly?
No, 689 North Peoria Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 689 North Peoria Street offer parking?
Yes, 689 North Peoria Street does offer parking.
Does 689 North Peoria Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 689 North Peoria Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 689 North Peoria Street have a pool?
No, 689 North Peoria Street does not have a pool.
Does 689 North Peoria Street have accessible units?
No, 689 North Peoria Street does not have accessible units.
Does 689 North Peoria Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 689 North Peoria Street has units with dishwashers.
