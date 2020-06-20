689 North Peoria Street

Amenities

SPACIOUS AND MODERN 2 BEDROOM CONDO WITH PARKING!

Spacious 2 bedroom condo with abundant upgrades and includes garage parking. Located in West Town/River West neighborhood and close proximity to Loop, expressway, Blue line and buss. Walk to coffee shops, restaurants, bars and shops. Floor to ceiling windows, modern window treatments, spacious steam shower with four body sprays, and stylish finishes. Surround sound in living room with in-wall iPod docking station. Large, west-facing outdoor terrace overlooking a quiet, neighborhood street. Non smokers, please. Available July 1!



