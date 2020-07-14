All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:19 AM

6874 N NW Highway

Open Now until 5:30pm
6874 North Northwest Highway · (847) 603-2562
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6874 North Northwest Highway, Chicago, IL 60631

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 years AGO

2 Bedrooms

2 bed/1 bath-1

$1,525

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 6874 N NW Highway.

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cable included
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
cable included
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
on-site laundry
internet access
What if you could live within the conveniences of a city and the quaintness of a burb. In Edison Park, you can have your urban cake, and eat your suburban cake too.\n\nThe building at 6874 NW. Highway features hardwood floors, stainless and granite finishes, along with an amenity package that includes heat, water and gas.\n\nThere's plenty to explore within this northwest community: charming cafes, restaurants and bars. So, if you're looking for an apartment home that's the right mix of urban and suburban, look no further than 6874 NW. Highway.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Move-in Fees: $150 move in fee, $75 credit check fee
Pets not allowed
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6874 N NW Highway have any available units?
6874 N NW Highway offers two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,525. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 6874 N NW Highway have?
Some of 6874 N NW Highway's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6874 N NW Highway currently offering any rent specials?
6874 N NW Highway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6874 N NW Highway pet-friendly?
No, 6874 N NW Highway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 6874 N NW Highway offer parking?
Yes, 6874 N NW Highway offers parking.
Does 6874 N NW Highway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6874 N NW Highway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6874 N NW Highway have a pool?
No, 6874 N NW Highway does not have a pool.
Does 6874 N NW Highway have accessible units?
No, 6874 N NW Highway does not have accessible units.
Does 6874 N NW Highway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6874 N NW Highway has units with dishwashers.
