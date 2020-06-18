All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 683 West Wrightwood Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
683 West Wrightwood Avenue
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:12 PM

683 West Wrightwood Avenue

683 West Wrightwood Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1448633
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lincoln Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

683 West Wrightwood Avenue, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Charming Junior One Bedroom Apartment in Lincoln Park!
Junior 1 Bed apartment on quiet tree lined street in desirable Lincoln Park location! Unit features hardwood floors, updated kitchen and bathroom. Laundry available on-site. Close to the Lake, Lincoln Park Zoo, Diversey Harbor, restaurants, shopping, nightlife and more! Easy access to public transportation. Up to 2 cats per apartment, sorry no dogs. All applicants must have 700+ credit score and 3x income to rent ratio. No cosigners.***Photos may be of a similar unit in the building****

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 683 West Wrightwood Avenue have any available units?
683 West Wrightwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 683 West Wrightwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
683 West Wrightwood Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 683 West Wrightwood Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 683 West Wrightwood Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 683 West Wrightwood Avenue offer parking?
No, 683 West Wrightwood Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 683 West Wrightwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 683 West Wrightwood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 683 West Wrightwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 683 West Wrightwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 683 West Wrightwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 683 West Wrightwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 683 West Wrightwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 683 West Wrightwood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 683 West Wrightwood Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 683 West Wrightwood Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 683 West Wrightwood Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

5300-5308 S. Greenwood Avenue
5300 S Greenwood Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
Sheridan Glen Apartments
6040 N Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60660
Moment
545 N McClurg Ct
Chicago, IL 60611
1145-49 N LeClaire Ave
1145 N Leclaire Ave
Chicago, IL 60651
6715 S Dorchester
6715 S Dorchester Ave
Chicago, IL 60637
5036 W Quincy St
5036 West Quincy Street
Chicago, IL 60644
6701 N Glenwood
6701 North Glenwood Avenue
Chicago, IL 60626
Noca Blu
2340 N California Ave
Chicago, IL 60647

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity