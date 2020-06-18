683 West Wrightwood Avenue

Amenities

Charming Junior One Bedroom Apartment in Lincoln Park!

Junior 1 Bed apartment on quiet tree lined street in desirable Lincoln Park location! Unit features hardwood floors, updated kitchen and bathroom. Laundry available on-site. Close to the Lake, Lincoln Park Zoo, Diversey Harbor, restaurants, shopping, nightlife and more! Easy access to public transportation. Up to 2 cats per apartment, sorry no dogs. All applicants must have 700+ credit score and 3x income to rent ratio. No cosigners.***Photos may be of a similar unit in the building****



