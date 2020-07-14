All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 4 2020 at 9:19 AM

6822 N Wayne

6822 North Wayne Avenue · (312) 728-7298
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6822 North Wayne Avenue, Chicago, IL 60626
Rogers Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 28 days AGO

1 Bedroom

1bd/1b-1

$1,075

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 6822 N Wayne.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
bathtub
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
6822 N. Wayne may have no official affiliation with Bruce Wayne, but it's still a super place to live. If having the option to walk everywhere makes you feel like a superhero, then dust off your cape because you'll be walking everywhere.

From Tapas, to beach hangs and craft marshmallow sampling, you can do it all within super close walking distance. When you're not out being the neighborhood superhero, you'll be super excited to stay in your brand new apartment. With wood floors, big windows, new kitchens and ample storage space, we've thought of everything you'll need, plus some things you'll just love like a building art garden and being dog friendly.

Send out a signal that you're interested in this super new Rogers Park apartment by filling out the contact form to schedule a showing now!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Electric, Internet, Sewer
Application Fee: $75 per person
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Dogs
fee: $500
Cats
fee: $250
Parking Details: .

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 6822 N Wayne have any available units?
6822 N Wayne offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,075. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 6822 N Wayne have?
Some of 6822 N Wayne's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6822 N Wayne currently offering any rent specials?
6822 N Wayne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6822 N Wayne pet-friendly?
Yes, 6822 N Wayne is pet friendly.
Does 6822 N Wayne offer parking?
No, 6822 N Wayne does not offer parking.
Does 6822 N Wayne have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6822 N Wayne does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6822 N Wayne have a pool?
No, 6822 N Wayne does not have a pool.
Does 6822 N Wayne have accessible units?
No, 6822 N Wayne does not have accessible units.
Does 6822 N Wayne have units with dishwashers?
No, 6822 N Wayne does not have units with dishwashers.

