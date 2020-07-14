Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors bathtub ceiling fan oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments

6822 N. Wayne may have no official affiliation with Bruce Wayne, but it's still a super place to live. If having the option to walk everywhere makes you feel like a superhero, then dust off your cape because you'll be walking everywhere.



From Tapas, to beach hangs and craft marshmallow sampling, you can do it all within super close walking distance. When you're not out being the neighborhood superhero, you'll be super excited to stay in your brand new apartment. With wood floors, big windows, new kitchens and ample storage space, we've thought of everything you'll need, plus some things you'll just love like a building art garden and being dog friendly.



Send out a signal that you're interested in this super new Rogers Park apartment by filling out the contact form to schedule a showing now!