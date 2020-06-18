All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

673 W Roscoe St B2

673 West Roscoe Street · (612) 419-1006
Location

673 West Roscoe Street, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit B2 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Unit B2 Available 08/01/20 Great Location!! 1 bed / 1 bath in Lakeview East - Property Id: 258422

Lovely 1 bedroom apartment in East Lakeview! Features hardwood floors, updated kitchen & bath, queen sized bedrooms. Laundry in-unit. Short walk to the Lake & Lakefront Trails and Wrigley Field. Shared spacious back yard. Easy access to Red line. Walking distance to grocery, shopping, restaurants, nightlife and more!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/258422
Property Id 258422

(RLNE5825411)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 673 W Roscoe St B2 have any available units?
673 W Roscoe St B2 has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 673 W Roscoe St B2 have?
Some of 673 W Roscoe St B2's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 673 W Roscoe St B2 currently offering any rent specials?
673 W Roscoe St B2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 673 W Roscoe St B2 pet-friendly?
No, 673 W Roscoe St B2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 673 W Roscoe St B2 offer parking?
No, 673 W Roscoe St B2 does not offer parking.
Does 673 W Roscoe St B2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 673 W Roscoe St B2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 673 W Roscoe St B2 have a pool?
No, 673 W Roscoe St B2 does not have a pool.
Does 673 W Roscoe St B2 have accessible units?
No, 673 W Roscoe St B2 does not have accessible units.
Does 673 W Roscoe St B2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 673 W Roscoe St B2 has units with dishwashers.
