673 W Roscoe St B2

Amenities
Unit B2 Available 08/01/20 Great Location!! 1 bed / 1 bath in Lakeview East - Property Id: 258422
Lovely 1 bedroom apartment in East Lakeview! Features hardwood floors, updated kitchen & bath, queen sized bedrooms. Laundry in-unit. Short walk to the Lake & Lakefront Trails and Wrigley Field. Shared spacious back yard. Easy access to Red line. Walking distance to grocery, shopping, restaurants, nightlife and more!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/258422
Property Id 258422
(RLNE5825411)