6725 N California Ave 1N

Amenities
Cozy West Ridge 1BR! Heat & Water Included! - Property Id: 300532
N. California Ave
Chicago, IL 60645
Neighborhood:
West Ridge
Rent: $1025
Beds: 1
Bath: 1
Available Date: Now
Broker Fee: No Fee
Pet Policy: NO PETS PLEASE
Parking: Street
Utilities Included: Heat, Water, Trash & Sewer
UNIT FEATURES:
Hardwood Flooring
Mini Blinds
Modern Eat-in Kitchen
Tons of Cabinet Space
Large Living Space
Queen Sized Bedroom
Modern Bathroom
Tons of Closet Space
Short walk to Public Transit, Restaurants, Grocers, Shopping, Parks & More!
-VIRTUAL TOURS NOW AVAILABLE-
*CONTACT JESSICA DIRECTLY FOR APPLICATION DETAILS, UNIT AVAILABILITY/STATUS & BOOKING. PRICES SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE. APPLICATION FEES NON-REFUNDABLE*
Jessica Goodnight
Landstar Realty Group
773-368-9715
Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/300532
