6725 N California Ave 1N

Cozy West Ridge 1BR! Heat & Water Included! - Property Id: 300532



N. California Ave

Chicago, IL 60645



Neighborhood:

West Ridge



Rent: $1025

Beds: 1

Bath: 1

Available Date: Now

Broker Fee: No Fee

Pet Policy: NO PETS PLEASE

Parking: Street

Utilities Included: Heat, Water, Trash & Sewer



UNIT FEATURES:



Hardwood Flooring

Mini Blinds

Modern Eat-in Kitchen

Tons of Cabinet Space

Large Living Space

Queen Sized Bedroom

Modern Bathroom

Tons of Closet Space



Short walk to Public Transit, Restaurants, Grocers, Shopping, Parks & More!



-VIRTUAL TOURS NOW AVAILABLE-



*CONTACT JESSICA DIRECTLY FOR APPLICATION DETAILS, UNIT AVAILABILITY/STATUS & BOOKING. PRICES SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE. APPLICATION FEES NON-REFUNDABLE*



Jessica Goodnight

Landstar Realty Group

773-368-9715



Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/300532

