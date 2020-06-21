All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 6725 N California Ave 1N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
6725 N California Ave 1N
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:04 AM

6725 N California Ave 1N

6725 North California Avenue · (773) 368-9715
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
West Ridge
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6725 North California Avenue, Chicago, IL 60645
West Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 1N · Avail. now

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Cozy West Ridge 1BR! Heat & Water Included! - Property Id: 300532

N. California Ave
Chicago, IL 60645

Neighborhood:
West Ridge

Rent: $1025
Beds: 1
Bath: 1
Available Date: Now
Broker Fee: No Fee
Pet Policy: NO PETS PLEASE
Parking: Street
Utilities Included: Heat, Water, Trash & Sewer

UNIT FEATURES:

Hardwood Flooring
Mini Blinds
Modern Eat-in Kitchen
Tons of Cabinet Space
Large Living Space
Queen Sized Bedroom
Modern Bathroom
Tons of Closet Space

Short walk to Public Transit, Restaurants, Grocers, Shopping, Parks & More!

-VIRTUAL TOURS NOW AVAILABLE-

*CONTACT JESSICA DIRECTLY FOR APPLICATION DETAILS, UNIT AVAILABILITY/STATUS & BOOKING. PRICES SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE. APPLICATION FEES NON-REFUNDABLE*

Jessica Goodnight
Landstar Realty Group
773-368-9715

Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/300532
Property Id 300532

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5856833)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6725 N California Ave 1N have any available units?
6725 N California Ave 1N has a unit available for $1,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 6725 N California Ave 1N have?
Some of 6725 N California Ave 1N's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6725 N California Ave 1N currently offering any rent specials?
6725 N California Ave 1N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6725 N California Ave 1N pet-friendly?
No, 6725 N California Ave 1N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 6725 N California Ave 1N offer parking?
Yes, 6725 N California Ave 1N does offer parking.
Does 6725 N California Ave 1N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6725 N California Ave 1N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6725 N California Ave 1N have a pool?
No, 6725 N California Ave 1N does not have a pool.
Does 6725 N California Ave 1N have accessible units?
No, 6725 N California Ave 1N does not have accessible units.
Does 6725 N California Ave 1N have units with dishwashers?
No, 6725 N California Ave 1N does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 6725 N California Ave 1N?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1440 E. 52nd Street
1440-1450 E 52nd St
Chicago, IL 60615
455 W. Wellington
455 W Wellington Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
2954 North Racine Ave. Apt.
2954 North Racine Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
Ashland Manor
4874 North Ashland Avenue
Chicago, IL 60640
L Logan Square
2211 North Milwaukee Avenue
Chicago, IL 60647
1101 W Columbia
1101 W Columbia Ave
Chicago, IL 60626
Century Tower
182 West Lake Street
Chicago, IL 60601
2324 N Southport Ave
2324 North Southport Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity