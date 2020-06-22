All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 6711 N California Ave 1E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
6711 N California Ave 1E
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

6711 N California Ave 1E

6711 North California Avenue · (773) 368-9715
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
West Ridge
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6711 North California Avenue, Chicago, IL 60645
West Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Unit 1E · Avail. now

$875

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Great Price! Hardwood Flooring! Tons of Closets! - Property Id: 300521

N. California Ave
Chicago, IL 60645

Neighborhood:
West Ridge

Rent: $875
Beds: Studio
Bath: 1
Available Date: Now
Broker Fee: No Fee
Pet Policy: NO PETS PLEASE
Parking: Street
Utilities Included: Heat, Water, Trash & Sewer

UNIT FEATURES:

Hardwood Flooring
Mini Blinds
Modern Eat-in Kitchen
Tons of Cabinet Space
Versatile Living Space- Can Fit Bedroom & Living Room Furnishings
Modern Bathroom
Tons of Closet Space

Short walk to Public Transit, Restaurants, Grocers, Shopping, Parks & More!

-VIRTUAL TOURS NOW AVAILABLE-

*CONTACT JESSICA DIRECTLY FOR APPLICATION DETAILS, UNIT AVAILABILITY/STATUS & BOOKING. PRICES SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE. APPLICATION FEES NON-REFUNDABLE*

Jessica Goodnight
Landstar Realty Group
773-368-9715

Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/300521
Property Id 300521

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5856728)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6711 N California Ave 1E have any available units?
6711 N California Ave 1E has a unit available for $875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 6711 N California Ave 1E have?
Some of 6711 N California Ave 1E's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6711 N California Ave 1E currently offering any rent specials?
6711 N California Ave 1E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6711 N California Ave 1E pet-friendly?
No, 6711 N California Ave 1E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 6711 N California Ave 1E offer parking?
Yes, 6711 N California Ave 1E does offer parking.
Does 6711 N California Ave 1E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6711 N California Ave 1E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6711 N California Ave 1E have a pool?
No, 6711 N California Ave 1E does not have a pool.
Does 6711 N California Ave 1E have accessible units?
No, 6711 N California Ave 1E does not have accessible units.
Does 6711 N California Ave 1E have units with dishwashers?
No, 6711 N California Ave 1E does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 6711 N California Ave 1E?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

5411-5421 S. Ellis Avenue
5411 S Ellis Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
Prairie Shores
2851 S King Dr
Chicago, IL 60616
North Water
340 E North Water St
Chicago, IL 60611
Woodlawn Terrace
4726 S Woodlawn Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
NEXT
347 W Chestnut St
Chicago, IL 60610
Reside at 2525
2525 N Clark St
Chicago, IL 60614
Moment
545 N McClurg Ct
Chicago, IL 60611
2741 North Southport Ave. Apt.
2741 North Southport Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity