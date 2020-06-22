6711 N California Ave 1E

Amenities

hardwood floors parking some paid utils range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Great Price! Hardwood Flooring! Tons of Closets! - Property Id: 300521



N. California Ave

Chicago, IL 60645



Neighborhood:

West Ridge



Rent: $875

Beds: Studio

Bath: 1

Available Date: Now

Broker Fee: No Fee

Pet Policy: NO PETS PLEASE

Parking: Street

Utilities Included: Heat, Water, Trash & Sewer



UNIT FEATURES:



Hardwood Flooring

Mini Blinds

Modern Eat-in Kitchen

Tons of Cabinet Space

Versatile Living Space- Can Fit Bedroom & Living Room Furnishings

Modern Bathroom

Tons of Closet Space



Short walk to Public Transit, Restaurants, Grocers, Shopping, Parks & More!



-VIRTUAL TOURS NOW AVAILABLE-



*CONTACT JESSICA DIRECTLY FOR APPLICATION DETAILS, UNIT AVAILABILITY/STATUS & BOOKING. PRICES SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE. APPLICATION FEES NON-REFUNDABLE*



Jessica Goodnight

Landstar Realty Group

773-368-9715



Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/300521

Property Id 300521



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5856728)