Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:27 AM

6710 N. Sheridan

6710 N Sheridan Rd · (773) 570-9835
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6710 N Sheridan Rd, Chicago, IL 60626
Rogers Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 27 days AGO

Studio

studio-1

$1,125

Studio · 1 Bath

1 Bedroom

1bd/1b-1

$1,335

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 6710 N. Sheridan.

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
granite counters
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
elevator
garage
parking
gym
on-site laundry
Our best tenant is our best advertising! As a preferred resident, we invite you to introduce a friend to our BJB Properties apartment community and you will both reap the rewards of a great neighbor and a fabulous place to call home. Being friendly pays!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $75
Deposit: $0
Move-in Fees: $150
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Cats
fee: $250

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6710 N. Sheridan have any available units?
6710 N. Sheridan offers studio floorplans starting at $1,125 and one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,335. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 6710 N. Sheridan have?
Some of 6710 N. Sheridan's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6710 N. Sheridan currently offering any rent specials?
6710 N. Sheridan is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6710 N. Sheridan pet-friendly?
Yes, 6710 N. Sheridan is pet friendly.
Does 6710 N. Sheridan offer parking?
Yes, 6710 N. Sheridan offers parking.
Does 6710 N. Sheridan have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6710 N. Sheridan does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6710 N. Sheridan have a pool?
No, 6710 N. Sheridan does not have a pool.
Does 6710 N. Sheridan have accessible units?
No, 6710 N. Sheridan does not have accessible units.
Does 6710 N. Sheridan have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6710 N. Sheridan has units with dishwashers.
