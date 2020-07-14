Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 6710 N. Sheridan.
Amenities
on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
garage
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $75
Deposit: $0
Move-in Fees: $150
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
Cats
fee: $250
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6710 N. Sheridan have any available units?
6710 N. Sheridan offers studio floorplans starting at $1,125 and one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,335. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 6710 N. Sheridan have?
Some of 6710 N. Sheridan's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6710 N. Sheridan currently offering any rent specials?
6710 N. Sheridan is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6710 N. Sheridan pet-friendly?
Yes, 6710 N. Sheridan is pet friendly.
Does 6710 N. Sheridan offer parking?
Yes, 6710 N. Sheridan offers parking.
Does 6710 N. Sheridan have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6710 N. Sheridan does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6710 N. Sheridan have a pool?
No, 6710 N. Sheridan does not have a pool.
Does 6710 N. Sheridan have accessible units?
No, 6710 N. Sheridan does not have accessible units.
Does 6710 N. Sheridan have units with dishwashers?