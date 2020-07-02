All apartments in Chicago
6709 N California Ave
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

6709 N California Ave

6709 North California Avenue · (312) 933-7055
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6709 North California Avenue, Chicago, IL 60645
West Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1025 · Avail. now

$1,025

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

some paid utils
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
1 Bedroom in West Ridge - Property Id: 276281

Welcome to N California Avenue!

Type: 1 Bedroom
Available: NOW

Heat: Included
Water: Included
Cooking gas: Not included

No Security deposit,
Move-in fee: STD/1BR $300, 2BR $400,
3BR $500, 4BR/5BR $600
Pet fee: $20/month/pet (Limit 2)

Please note: Photos might be from a similar unit located in the same building.

LX Realty - Chicago IL
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/6709-n-california-ave-chicago-il/276281
Property Id 276281

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5944314)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6709 N California Ave have any available units?
6709 N California Ave has a unit available for $1,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 6709 N California Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6709 N California Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6709 N California Ave pet-friendly?
No, 6709 N California Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 6709 N California Ave offer parking?
No, 6709 N California Ave does not offer parking.
Does 6709 N California Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6709 N California Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6709 N California Ave have a pool?
No, 6709 N California Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6709 N California Ave have accessible units?
No, 6709 N California Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6709 N California Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6709 N California Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6709 N California Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 6709 N California Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
