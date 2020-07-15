6701 North Glenwood Avenue, Chicago, IL 60626 Rogers Park
Price and availability
Studio
Studio
$995
Studio · 1 Bath
1 Bedroom
1x1
$1,195
1 Bed · 1 Bath
2 Bedrooms
2x1
$1,495
2 Bed · 1 Bath
2x2
$1,595
2 Bed · 2 Bath
3 Bedrooms
3x3
$2,295
3 Bed · 3 Bath
4 Bedrooms
4x4
$2,295
4 Bed · 3 Bath
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 6701 N Glenwood.
Amenities
on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
granite counters
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
What we love most about vintage buildings is the unique character and histroy they possess. During our extensive renovation process for the Rogers Park building at 6701 N. Glenwood, we took care to maintain that vintage integrity.
We also took care to add modern updates that would mesh with your life. Hardwoowd floors, stainless steel and granite complement the vintage palette. In-building laundry, Internet and DirecTV amenities offer the full package of modern convenience.
Enjoy experiencing Rogers Park's history and all its new additions (looking at you, Midnight Mac and Cheeserie) from this stellar spot on Glenwood.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $75 per person
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: .
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6701 N Glenwood have any available units?
6701 N Glenwood offers studio floorplans starting at $995, one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,195, two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,495, three-bedroom floorplans starting at $2,295, and four-bedroom floorplans starting at $2,295. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 6701 N Glenwood have?
Some of 6701 N Glenwood's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6701 N Glenwood currently offering any rent specials?
6701 N Glenwood is not currently offering any rent specials.