6701 N Glenwood
6701 N Glenwood

6701 North Glenwood Avenue · (312) 728-3431
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6701 North Glenwood Avenue, Chicago, IL 60626
Rogers Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 19 days AGO

Studio

Studio

$995

Studio · 1 Bath

1 Bedroom

1x1

$1,195

1 Bed · 1 Bath

2 Bedrooms

2x1

$1,495

2 Bed · 1 Bath

2x2

$1,595

2 Bed · 2 Bath

3 Bedrooms

3x3

$2,295

3 Bed · 3 Bath

4 Bedrooms

4x4

$2,295

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 6701 N Glenwood.

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
granite counters
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
What we love most about vintage buildings is the unique character and histroy they possess. During our extensive renovation process for the Rogers Park building at 6701 N. Glenwood, we took care to maintain that vintage integrity.

We also took care to add modern updates that would mesh with your life. Hardwoowd floors, stainless steel and granite complement the vintage palette. In-building laundry, Internet and DirecTV amenities offer the full package of modern convenience.

Enjoy experiencing Rogers Park's history and all its new additions (looking at you, Midnight Mac and Cheeserie) from this stellar spot on Glenwood.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $75 per person
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: .

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6701 N Glenwood have any available units?
6701 N Glenwood offers studio floorplans starting at $995, one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,195, two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,495, three-bedroom floorplans starting at $2,295, and four-bedroom floorplans starting at $2,295. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 6701 N Glenwood have?
Some of 6701 N Glenwood's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6701 N Glenwood currently offering any rent specials?
6701 N Glenwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6701 N Glenwood pet-friendly?
No, 6701 N Glenwood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 6701 N Glenwood offer parking?
No, 6701 N Glenwood does not offer parking.
Does 6701 N Glenwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6701 N Glenwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6701 N Glenwood have a pool?
No, 6701 N Glenwood does not have a pool.
Does 6701 N Glenwood have accessible units?
No, 6701 N Glenwood does not have accessible units.
Does 6701 N Glenwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6701 N Glenwood has units with dishwashers.
