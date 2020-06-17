664 W CORNELIA

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Vintage 2 bed in the heart of the Lakeview on quiet tree-lined street. Hardwood floors, good natural light. Living room is flooded with light. Split floor plan!!Awesome location in the heart of Lakeview! Located on a quiet tree-lined street, you are walking distance to the lake, Wrigley Field and all that Lakeview has to offer!!! Lots of restaurants/bars and shopping practically outside your door!! Jewel, Treasure Island and Whole foods are a hop, skip and a jump away! Close to Wrigley, great public transit options, Red line or Broadway/Clark, Halsted, Addison and Express buses to downtown all all close by!Bring your furry friends!! Dogs and cats ok! 40 lb weight limit. $500 fee EACH dog, $200 cat fee. 2 pets total.*Pictures of similar unit of similar size/quality ELAN309994