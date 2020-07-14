Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry granite counters oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed parking gym bike storage

They say you can't have your cake and eat it too. We disagree. We've renovated the Rogers Park building at 6616 N. Glenwood so you can have your cake and eat it too, in your new apartment.



If amenities are frosting, then this apartment building is frosted to the max. In-unit laundry conveniently frees up your time to explore all the happenings in your neighborhood. A new brewpub, gourmet marshmallow shop and midnight mac & cheesery make for a trio of delightful neighborhood additions.



Hardwood floors, expresso cabinets and warm walls give these Rogers Park apartments that slice of home feel, while granite and stainless provide the wonderfully modern toppings.