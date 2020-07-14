All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 6616 N. Glenwood.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
6616 N. Glenwood
Last updated July 8 2020 at 9:16 AM

6616 N. Glenwood

6616 N Glenwood Ave · (773) 985-5125
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Rogers Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6616 N Glenwood Ave, Chicago, IL 60626
Rogers Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 months AGO

2 Bedrooms

2bd/2b-1

$1,825

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 6616 N. Glenwood.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
granite counters
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
parking
gym
bike storage
They say you can't have your cake and eat it too. We disagree. We've renovated the Rogers Park building at 6616 N. Glenwood so you can have your cake and eat it too, in your new apartment.\n\nIf amenities are frosting, then this apartment building is frosted to the max. In-unit laundry conveniently frees up your time to explore all the happenings in your neighborhood. A new brewpub, gourmet marshmallow shop and midnight mac & cheesery make for a trio of delightful neighborhood additions.\n\nHardwood floors, expresso cabinets and warm walls give these Rogers Park apartments that slice of home feel, while granite and stainless provide the wonderfully modern toppings.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $75
Deposit: $0
Move-in Fees: $150
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Cats
fee: $250

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6616 N. Glenwood have any available units?
6616 N. Glenwood offers two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,825. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 6616 N. Glenwood have?
Some of 6616 N. Glenwood's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6616 N. Glenwood currently offering any rent specials?
6616 N. Glenwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6616 N. Glenwood pet-friendly?
Yes, 6616 N. Glenwood is pet friendly.
Does 6616 N. Glenwood offer parking?
Yes, 6616 N. Glenwood offers parking.
Does 6616 N. Glenwood have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6616 N. Glenwood offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6616 N. Glenwood have a pool?
No, 6616 N. Glenwood does not have a pool.
Does 6616 N. Glenwood have accessible units?
No, 6616 N. Glenwood does not have accessible units.
Does 6616 N. Glenwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6616 N. Glenwood has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 6616 N. Glenwood?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Covington
4600 N Clarendon Ave
Chicago, IL 60640
Solstice on the Park
1616 East 56th Street
Chicago, IL 60637
515 West Briar
515 W Briar Pl
Chicago, IL 60657
3252 N Lakewood
3252 North Lakewood Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
7409 S Yates Blvd
7409 S Yates Blvd
Chicago, IL 60649
428 West Surf St. Apt.
428 West Surf Street
Chicago, IL 60657
The Shoreham at Lakeshore East
400 E South Water St
Chicago, IL 60601
6701 N Glenwood
6701 North Glenwood Avenue
Chicago, IL 60626

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity