Last updated June 17 2020 at 3:10 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6604 S Kimbark Avenue
6604 South Kimbark Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
6604 South Kimbark Avenue, Chicago, IL 60637
Woodlawn
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
Beautiful Woodlawn block! This top floor unit has cathedral ceilings, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, outdoor deck, secured parking. Section 8 applicants welcome.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6604 S Kimbark Avenue have any available units?
6604 S Kimbark Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chicago, IL
.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chicago Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6604 S Kimbark Avenue have?
Some of 6604 S Kimbark Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6604 S Kimbark Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6604 S Kimbark Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6604 S Kimbark Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6604 S Kimbark Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Chicago
.
Does 6604 S Kimbark Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6604 S Kimbark Avenue offers parking.
Does 6604 S Kimbark Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6604 S Kimbark Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6604 S Kimbark Avenue have a pool?
No, 6604 S Kimbark Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6604 S Kimbark Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6604 S Kimbark Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6604 S Kimbark Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6604 S Kimbark Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
