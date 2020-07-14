Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 660 W Barry.
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
gym
on-site laundry
bike storage
internet access
The beauty is in the details and 660 W. Barry is rich in those unique details that make-up a beautiful Chicago apartment. Being just steps away from Belmont Avenue a street famous for one-of-a-kind finds from vintage shopping to cozy coffee shops is yet another ideal detail in this Lakeview apartment that truly is the complete package.\n\n \n\nWant the skinny on all the inside apartment details? How about gorgeous hardwood floors, roomy closets, updated kitchens and separate dining spaces to start? And the courtyard? Picturesque hardly begins to describe it!\n\n \n\nContact us today so you can start soaking in all the beautiful details on Barry.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $75
Deposit: $0
Move-in Fees: $150
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
fee: $250
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 660 W Barry have any available units?
660 W Barry offers studio floorplans starting at $1,175, one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,395, and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $2,025. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 660 W Barry have?
Some of 660 W Barry's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 660 W Barry currently offering any rent specials?
660 W Barry is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 660 W Barry pet-friendly?
Yes, 660 W Barry is pet friendly.
Does 660 W Barry offer parking?
No, 660 W Barry does not offer parking.
Does 660 W Barry have units with washers and dryers?
No, 660 W Barry does not offer units with in unit laundry.