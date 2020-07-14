Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher cats allowed recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed gym on-site laundry bike storage internet access

The beauty is in the details and 660 W. Barry is rich in those unique details that make-up a beautiful Chicago apartment. Being just steps away from Belmont Avenue a street famous for one-of-a-kind finds from vintage shopping to cozy coffee shops is yet another ideal detail in this Lakeview apartment that truly is the complete package.







Want the skinny on all the inside apartment details? How about gorgeous hardwood floors, roomy closets, updated kitchens and separate dining spaces to start? And the courtyard? Picturesque hardly begins to describe it!







Contact us today so you can start soaking in all the beautiful details on Barry.