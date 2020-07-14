All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 660 W Barry.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
660 W Barry
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:00 PM

660 W Barry

660 W Barry Ave · (773) 863-3028
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lakeview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

660 W Barry Ave, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

VERIFIED 18 days AGO

Studio

studio-1

$1,175

Studio · 1 Bath

1 Bedroom

1bd/1b-1

$1,395

1 Bed · 1 Bath

2 Bedrooms

2bd/1b-1

$2,025

2 Bed · 1 Bath

2bd/2b-1

$2,165

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 660 W Barry.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
gym
on-site laundry
bike storage
internet access
The beauty is in the details and 660 W. Barry is rich in those unique details that make-up a beautiful Chicago apartment. Being just steps away from Belmont Avenue a street famous for one-of-a-kind finds from vintage shopping to cozy coffee shops is yet another ideal detail in this Lakeview apartment that truly is the complete package.\n\n \n\nWant the skinny on all the inside apartment details? How about gorgeous hardwood floors, roomy closets, updated kitchens and separate dining spaces to start? And the courtyard? Picturesque hardly begins to describe it!\n\n \n\nContact us today so you can start soaking in all the beautiful details on Barry.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $75
Deposit: $0
Move-in Fees: $150
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Cats
fee: $250

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 660 W Barry have any available units?
660 W Barry offers studio floorplans starting at $1,175, one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,395, and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $2,025. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 660 W Barry have?
Some of 660 W Barry's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 660 W Barry currently offering any rent specials?
660 W Barry is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 660 W Barry pet-friendly?
Yes, 660 W Barry is pet friendly.
Does 660 W Barry offer parking?
No, 660 W Barry does not offer parking.
Does 660 W Barry have units with washers and dryers?
No, 660 W Barry does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 660 W Barry have a pool?
No, 660 W Barry does not have a pool.
Does 660 W Barry have accessible units?
No, 660 W Barry does not have accessible units.
Does 660 W Barry have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 660 W Barry has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 660 W Barry?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

4100 N. MARINE
4100 N Marine Dr
Chicago, IL 60613
3501 North Greenview Apt.
3501 North Greenview Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
5222-38 S Drexel Avenue
5222 S Drexel Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
AMLI 900
900 S Clark St
Chicago, IL 60605
630-38 1/2 W Arlington
630 1/2 W Arlington Place
Chicago, IL 60614
1919-31 W Winona
1919 West Winona Street
Chicago, IL 60640
1401 S State Apartments
1401 S State St
Chicago, IL 60605
South Shore
7752 S Cornell Ave
Chicago, IL 60649

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity