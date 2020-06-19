66 West Hubbard Street

Amenities

Studio Apartment in River North

50-story high-rise with studio, 1, 2 & 3 bedroom floor plans. Wood flooring in entries and great rooms, Fully-equipped kitchens with GE stainless steel appliances, Elegant granite countertops in kitchens and baths, 42" Espresso shaker style kitchen cabinets with designer tile backsplashes, Modern fixtures with gooseneck kitchen faucets with pull-down sprayer, undermount stainless steel sinks in kitchens Separate tubs and showers, Designer 12"x24" tile bath flooring with designer tile surrounds, Full-size stackable washers and dryers. Designer Berber carpet in bedrooms. Juliet balconies and Private balconies available in select units. Building features over 22,000-square-foot rooftop deck with fireplace, firepit & lounge areas, Expansive fitness center and private yoga/pilates studio, Convenient attached parking garage, Outdoor heated pool with private cabanas and TVs, and so much more! *Studio price range starting from $1,785 to $2228. Pricing and availability are subject to change.



