All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 66 West Hubbard Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
66 West Hubbard Street
Last updated June 1 2020 at 5:45 PM

66 West Hubbard Street

66 West Hubbard Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1862563
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Near North Side
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

66 West Hubbard Street, Chicago, IL 60654
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Studio

Unit 1603 · Avail. now

$1,814

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 585 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
elevator
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bike storage
garage
yoga
Studio Apartment in River North
50-story high-rise with studio, 1, 2 & 3 bedroom floor plans. Wood flooring in entries and great rooms, Fully-equipped kitchens with GE stainless steel appliances, Elegant granite countertops in kitchens and baths, 42" Espresso shaker style kitchen cabinets with designer tile backsplashes, Modern fixtures with gooseneck kitchen faucets with pull-down sprayer, undermount stainless steel sinks in kitchens Separate tubs and showers, Designer 12"x24" tile bath flooring with designer tile surrounds, Full-size stackable washers and dryers. Designer Berber carpet in bedrooms. Juliet balconies and Private balconies available in select units. Building features over 22,000-square-foot rooftop deck with fireplace, firepit & lounge areas, Expansive fitness center and private yoga/pilates studio, Convenient attached parking garage, Outdoor heated pool with private cabanas and TVs, and so much more! *Studio price range starting from $1,785 to $2228. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Amenities:
Elevator, Health Club, Garage, Bicycle Room, Business Center, Balcony, Dishwasher, Hardwood, Marble Bath, Granite Kitchen, Laundry In Unit
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 66 West Hubbard Street have any available units?
66 West Hubbard Street has a unit available for $1,814 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 66 West Hubbard Street have?
Some of 66 West Hubbard Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 66 West Hubbard Street currently offering any rent specials?
66 West Hubbard Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 66 West Hubbard Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 66 West Hubbard Street is pet friendly.
Does 66 West Hubbard Street offer parking?
Yes, 66 West Hubbard Street does offer parking.
Does 66 West Hubbard Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 66 West Hubbard Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 66 West Hubbard Street have a pool?
Yes, 66 West Hubbard Street has a pool.
Does 66 West Hubbard Street have accessible units?
No, 66 West Hubbard Street does not have accessible units.
Does 66 West Hubbard Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 66 West Hubbard Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 66 West Hubbard Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

4721 S. Ellis Avenue
4721 S Ellis Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
5235 S.drexel Ave
5235 South Drexel Avenue
Chicago, IL 60615
The Van der Rohe
2933 N Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60657
1436-38 W Addison
1436 West Addison Street
Chicago, IL 60613
7400 S Rhodes Ave
7400 S Rhodes Ave
Chicago, IL 60619
1154-56 E. 56th Street
1154 E 56th St
Chicago, IL 60637
2015-19 W Ainslie / 4855-57 N Seeley
2015 W Ainslie St
Chicago, IL 60625
EMME
165 N Desplaines St
Chicago, IL 60661

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity