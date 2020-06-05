659 Randolph

Amenities
Great One Bed in Fulton Market Area!
Live in the epicenter of the city's trendiest neighborhood with west-facing views of Randolph Street and its culinary offerings. Be the first to rent this owner-occupied one-bedroom with windows overlooking restaurant row, in-unit laundry and a built-in office nook. The building offers 24-hour door staff, a gym, pool/sun deck, bike storage, a dog run and a party room. Heated garage parking is available for $200/month. The Green Line is three blocks away, and Union Station/Ogilvie is even closer. The Blue Line is within walking distance, and for commuters, I-90/94 is just down the street. Pets OK, and two-year lease is preferred. The unit has all the perks of West Loop living without the typical price -- schedule your showing (virtual or in-person,) today!